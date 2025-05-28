Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. Makes MLB Debut: Fantasy Baseball Impact
After a quiet first three seasons in the minors (.259/158/11/145/29 over 1,064 at-bats), Victor Mesa started to show a higher power/speed combo at AA in 2023. He hit .241 over 482 at-bats with 73 runs, 18 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His walk rate (7.7) was just below the league average, with some work needed on his strikeout rate (25.3).
Victor Mesa Jr. Fantasy Baseball Outlook
The Marlins promoted Mesa to AAA in 2024, but he missed time early in the year with a minor ankle issue. Midsummer, a back injury ended his year. Over his 321 at-bats, Mesa hit .259 with 47 runs, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, and five steals while lowering his strikeout rate (21.7).
This spring, a hamstring issue pushed back his start date in the minors until late April. After 10 rehab games at A-ball, Mesa’s bat started to show some life at AAA (6-for-20 with four runs, one home run, and five RBIs) with a better approach (three walks and three strikeouts). As a result, Miami called him up on Sunday.
Mesa went 1-for-4 in his first major league start with one RBI. His promotion was helped by injuries to Griffin Conine, Dane Myers, and Derek Hill. He brings a switch-hitting bat with no defining skill at this point in his career. Mesa projects as an above-average defender with a favorable arm.
The key to his major league viability is controlling the strike zone, which will help increase his power potential. Even with wheels to play centerfield, his speed has a complementary feel. For the fantasy market, Mesa is only a flier option in deep formats if some of his swings are landing in the seats.