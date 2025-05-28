Fantasy Sports

Marlins' Victor Mesa Jr. Makes MLB Debut: Fantasy Baseball Impact

After flashing improved power and plate discipline in AAA, Victor Mesa Jr. earned his MLB debut with the Marlins and could be a deep-league fantasy flier if his bat continues to develop.

Shawn Childs

Miami Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium.
Miami Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a quiet first three seasons in the minors (.259/158/11/145/29 over 1,064 at-bats), Victor Mesa started to show a higher power/speed combo at AA in 2023. He hit .241 over 482 at-bats with 73 runs, 18 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His walk rate (7.7) was just below the league average, with some work needed on his strikeout rate (25.3).

Victor Mesa Jr. Fantasy Baseball Outlook

The Marlins promoted Mesa to AAA in 2024, but he missed time early in the year with a minor ankle issue. Midsummer, a back injury ended his year. Over his 321 at-bats, Mesa hit .259 with 47 runs, 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, and five steals while lowering his strikeout rate (21.7). 

This spring, a hamstring issue pushed back his start date in the minors until late April. After 10 rehab games at A-ball, Mesa’s bat started to show some life at AAA (6-for-20 with four runs, one home run, and five RBIs) with a better approach (three walks and three strikeouts). As a result, Miami called him up on Sunday.

Mesa went 1-for-4 in his first major league start with one RBI. His promotion was helped by injuries to Griffin Conine, Dane Myers, and Derek Hill. He brings a switch-hitting bat with no defining skill at this point in his career. Mesa projects as an above-average defender with a favorable arm. 

The key to his major league viability is controlling the strike zone, which will help increase his power potential. Even with wheels to play centerfield, his speed has a complementary feel. For the fantasy market, Mesa is only a flier option in deep formats if some of his swings are landing in the seats. 

More Fantasy On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB