Mick Abel Set For Second Start With Phillies Amid Aaron Nola Injury
With Aaron Nola still out, the Phillies will call up Mick Abel to face the Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday. He gave Philadelphia a beast showing (no runs, five hits, and nine strikeouts over six innings) in his major league debut two weeks ago. He allowed one run or fewer in his last six starts at AAA, leading to a 1.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts over 35.2 innings.
In the minors this year, he’s made 10 starts with a 2.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts over 57.0 innings. His one black mark has been his command (26 walks – 3.5 per nine innings). Abel had a much lower profile from 2022 to 2024 (4.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 383 strikeouts over 335.1 innings).
Philadelphia drafted him 15th overall in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. His fastball (96.1 mph) is at a career high level. Abel mixes in a slider, curveball, sinker, and changeup. He relies on his four-seamer and curveball for a high percentage of his strikeouts.
Abel’s opportunity in the Phillies’ rotation is likely temporary, as Aaron Nola is expected to return soon from his ankle injury. Additionally, top prospect Andrew Painter is working his way back toward the majors and is widely considered to have a higher ceiling. Unless another injury opens up a spot in the rotation, Abel is best viewed as a short-term fantasy option—especially with a tough matchup on tap this week.