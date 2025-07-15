Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Rafael Devers Headline 5 MLB All-Star Snubs
Tuesday is a celebration of the best baseball players for the 2025 season. But not everyone will be there for the occasion.
As is the case every season, a few deserving players were left off the MLB All-Star rosters this summer.
After first pitch at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, at 8 pm ET Tuesday night, all the focus should turn to the players on the team. But before that happens, let's take a moment to look at a handful of stars that could have easily been on the team too.
Here are our five MLB All-Star snubs:
Juan Soto, Outfielder, New York Mets
I'm sure Soto is enjoying the start of his 15-year, $765 million contract. But it might be a curse for the next decade and a half should the Mets outfielder be viewed as a failure if he isn't the best hitter in the league.
After a slow start to the season, Soto became a deserving All-Star nomination with a .262/.396/.509 slash line. He leads the National League with 77 walks and is on pace for 39 home runs, 94 RBI and 118 runs.
If Soto continues to hit the way he did in June when he posted a .322 batting average with a 1.196 OPS, the Mets outfielder could post his second straight 40-homer, 100-RBI campaign. At the very least, he seems due for a third consecutive 35-bomb, 90-RBI season.
Trea Turner, Shortstop, Philadelphia Phillies
The Athletic's Chad Jennings called Turner "probably" the biggest All-Star snub this season on July 6. Mets' Francisco Lindor and Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz are the shortstops on the NL roster.
Turner has produced for fantasy managers with a high contact rate. He leads the NL with 112 hits at the break.
The Phillies shortstop is slashing .289/.343/.433 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 62 runs and 24 steals. He's the all-around fantasy contributor he's always been.
Rafael Devers, Designated Hitter, San Francisco Giants
Switching leagues in the middle of the first half usually makes it difficult to earn an All-Star nomination. It was no different for Devers this summer.
Part of the problem too is his .202/.330//326 slash line with the San Francisco Giants. He's hit just seven extra-base hits in 109 plate appearances with the Giants.
But Devers posted a .905 OPS with the Boston Red Sox to begin the season. Overall, he is hitting .255 with an .844 OPS, 17 home runs, 68 RBI and 55 runs in 98 games.
Framber Valdez, Starting Pitcher, Houston Astros
The biggest pitcher snub when the All-Star rosters were first released was Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan. Fortunately, the American League added Ryan to the roster as a replacement.
So for our starting pitcher snub, I went with the Astros ace. Valdez is 10-4 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.124 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 121 innings.
Valdez leads the AL in complete games with two as well.
Jhoan Duran, Relief Pitcher, Minnesota Twins
The MLB rectified a lot of its initial bullpen omissions, especially in the National League, with roster replacements. But I wanted to include one more American League reliever to conclude our list.
The Twins save leader was an obvious choice. He has earned 15 saves with a 1.66 ERA, 1.131 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season. Although he's only 10th in the AL in saves, Duran has been a workhorse for the Twins, making 44 appearances during the first half.