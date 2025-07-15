MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Boston Red Sox Deal Alex Bregman To Detroit Tigers
It’s almost hard to fathom that Alex Bregman—just months removed from inking a lucrative deal with the Red Sox—could already be surfacing in trade rumors. Yet, despite Boston riding a 10-game winning streak into the 2025 MLB All-Star break, reports suggest the star third baseman could be moved if extension talks stall.
On July 9, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden reported that if no progress was made on a long-term deal, Bregman might be dealt to contenders like the Mariners, Brewers, or Tigers. Just two days later, however, his colleague at The Athletic poured cold water on that idea, publicly refuting the trade chatter.
Although Boston holds one of the American League’s Wild Card spots, a post-break schedule could turn optimism into urgency. Boston faces a brutal gauntlet—series' against three division leaders in the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and defending champion Dodgers, followed by the Twins to close out July. Then, they open August against the AL-West leading Astros—meaning a sharp fall in the standings isn’t out of the question. If that happens, Boston could pivot from buyers to sellers, and Bregman, slashing .298/.380/.546 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, and a stolen base in 53 games, would become one of the most valuable trade chips on the market.
The question is: if the Sox choose to sell, who’s ready to absorb Bregman’s hefty salary—and pay the premium it would take to land one of the best third basemen of his generation?
Boston Red Sox - Detroit Tigers MLB Mock Trade
Detroit Tigers Receive
3B Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox Receive
SP Jackson Jobe
INF Prospect Franyerber Montilla
LHP Prospect Jake Miller
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Red Sox
Boston has already shown a willingness to part with star talent—most notably by trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. If the front office believes an extension with Alex Bregman isn’t in the cards, sending him to Detroit could pave the way for top prospect Marcelo Mayer to take over third base full-time. While Mayer is still finding his footing—batting .224 with 19 runs, four homers, nine RBIs, and no steals through 40 games—he’s widely viewed as the long-term answer at the hot corner.
The Red Sox currently boast one of the youngest and most promising clubhouses in the league, and a trade that nets two top prospects plus the electric arm of Jackson Jobe might be too tempting to pass up. If Boston doesn’t believe it can keep pace with division rivals like the Blue Jays and Yankees in the second half, pulling the trigger on a Bregman blockbuster could be a savvy, forward-thinking play. It won’t be popular with fans in the short term—but it might just set the foundation for sustained success.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tigers
Detroit owns the best record in Major League Baseball, and while cruising to an AL Central title seems likely, the road to the World Series still runs through several postseason powerhouses. The Tigers boast a dangerous lineup and strong pitching staff, but third base remains a clear area of need. While they’ve reportedly shown interest in Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez, Alex Bregman would be a superior fit. A Gold Glove-caliber defender and proven playoff performer, Bregman represents a significant upgrade over the likes of Colt Keith, Zach McKinstry, and Matt Vierling.
Bregman is arguably the most coveted bat on the trade market this summer, and Detroit is one of the teams that would benefit most from his arrival. Yes, the price tag will be steep—and his long-term future is uncertain—but landing Bregman would immediately elevate the Tigers’ championship aspirations.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
While Fenway Park is typically viewed as more hitter-friendly than Comerica Park, Bregman’s game is built more on consistency and contact than pure power, so a dip in production isn’t expected. In fact, joining a deeper and more reliable Tigers lineup could actually enhance his fantasy value—he’d likely see better pitches and enjoy more chances to drive in runs with traffic on the bases.
The biggest fantasy winner in this potential deal, however, might be Marcelo Mayer. With Bregman out of the picture, Mayer would likely take over full-time at his natural position—third base—unlocking everyday at-bats and an opportunity to grow into a key contributor for Boston.