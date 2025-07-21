MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Diamondbacks Deal Merrill Kelly To Los Angeles Dodgers
After 100 games in 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain in first place in the NL West with a 58-42 record. On the downside, five other teams have a better ratio in runs scored to runs allowed.
- Chicago Cubs (+123)
- New York Yankees (+112)
- Milwaukee Brewers (+85)
- Detroit Tigers (+83)
- Tampa Bay Rays (+70)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (+65)
- Philadelphia Phillies (+60)
- Houston Astros (+58)
- Boston Red Sox (+57)
The Dodgers entered this season with the top payroll ($395 million) in the majors, much of which was allocated to their pitching staff. Twenty-five teams have a better ERA (4.66), and their bullpen ranks 24th in ERA (4.39). Their relievers lead the majors in wins (33-17) while securing 29 saves. On the downside, they’ve surrendered 58 home runs over a league-high 440.2 innings.
Los Angeles overcomes their pitching shortfall by leading the majors in runs (530) while ranking second in home runs (150) and RBIs (510). They only have 57 steals (20th).
Helps On The Way
Based on the direction of the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani may have to carry them to a World Series title with success on the mound (stretched out to 36 pitches before 7/21 – no runs over his last eight innings with five baserunners and 10 strikeouts) and with his bat.
- Tyler Glasnow back in their starting rotation
- Blake Snell (shoulder) pitched four innings at AAA on 7/20, allowing a run and five baserunners with six strikeouts.
- Max Muncy has started working his way back to the Dodgers’ starting lineup after injuring his left knee in early July.
Dodgers Biggest Hitting Weakness
- Michael Conforto (LF) – A measly .184 over 267 at-bats with 36 runs, eight home runs, 23 RBIs.
- Freddie Freeman (1B) – He only has one home run and 16 RBIs over his last 216 at-bats while hitting .250. His approach (35 walks and 84 strikeouts) is out of line with his previous resume with LA (234 walks and 323 strikeouts over 1,791 at-bats)
- Mookie Betts (SS) – Over his last 187 at-bats, Betts is hitting .219 with 18 runs, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and one steal.
- Tommy Edman (2B) – Since returning from the injured list in mid-May, Edman hit .206 over 165 at-bats with 22 runs, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and one steal.
Unfortunately, the Dodgers have to play out the hand they bought before the year. They can add another outfielder, but Esteury Ruiz looks more than viable to replace Conforto if Los Angeles gives him a chance. His bat was stellar over his last 188 at-bats at AAA (.298/43/7/29/25), but Ruiz continues only to have a bench role (4-for-16 over 16 games with a solo home run, two RBIs, and two steals). His speed alone would be an upgrade over Michael Conforto.
The best and possibly only trade option for the Dodgers is to rent a starting pitcher for the stretch run. Their best asset to move is Dustin May (free agent next season). Will Los Angeles resign him? If so, they could still deal him and buy May back in free agency.
May has a live arm with upside, but he has been a below-average arm after 17 starts (5-6 with 4.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 88 strikeouts over 94.1 innings). The challenge for the Dodgers is deciding how many innings he has left this year after missing all of 2024, which also hurts his trade value.
Top Free Agent Starting Pitching Options in their Price Range
- Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Charlie Morton, Baltimore Orioles
- Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks
Based on success this year (3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 118 strikeouts over 122.0 innings), Merrill Kelly should be the most attractive arm for Los Angeles. To acquire him, the Dodgers will need to add another arm with Dustin May, unless the Diamondbacks can work out a sign-and-trade deal.
Los Angeles Dodgers - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade
I propose a Yahoo “hit 'em with volume trade” for the Dodgers. They send two injured arms (Gavin Stone and River Ryan), along with Dustin May, for Merrill Kelly. Los Angeles upgrades their starting rotation over the final two months, and the pitchers traded won’t be missed based on their signed starting pitchers over the next few seasons.
For Arizona, they gain a serviceable arm in May while giving them future outs for their starting rotation in 2026.