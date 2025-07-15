MLB Mock Blockbuster Trade: Yankees Acquire Eugenio Suarez From Arizona Diamondbacks
It's looking more and more like the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31. Their starting third baseman, Eugenio Suarez, is one of their biggest chips they have to sell this season. The fact that he could be heading to the New York Yankees, who are in dire need of an upgrade at third base, is one of the worst-kept secrets around the league. To the point that Suarez had to address the trade rumors during the All-Star Media Day.
"I’m happy where I am, but I understand the game and the business," Suárez said. “Whatever happens, if I stay it’s fine but if I go its okay too, I will do my best wherever I am -- right now I’m happy where I am... The Yankees are the Yankees. It’s a team that wants to win. They had success last year but are still hungry, if I go there I will do my best to try and help them win the World Series."
This deal seems like it could be a foregone conclusion, assuming that the Diamondbacks decide to sell at the deadline. Suarez would add a big bat to the middle of the Pinstripes’ lineup. He enters the All-Star break with 31 home runs, 79 RBIs, and a slash line of .250/.320/.569. If he continues to hit like he has all season, he could be the difference between a World Series run and an early exit in the American League playoffs.
New York Yankees - Arizona Diamondbacks Mock Trade
New York Yankees Receive
3B Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks Receive
RHP Cam Schlitter
Prospect - LHP Kyle Carr
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Yankees
The Yankees are always buyers and always in win-now mode. No team has more consistently high expectations in all of professional sports than the Yankees, who are always expected to be World Series contenders year in and year out. They are looking to get back on top of MLB and win their first championship since 2009. Suarez adds a ton of pop to their lineup and has no issue driving in runs. Something the Yankees need on a consistent basis. They have proven to be willing to move young players for the future to win in the moment.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks need pitching for the future that they can build around. They have the young sluggers for their lineup, but pitching has proven to be an issue. This trade allows them to move a 34-year-old slugger for young pitchers who can develop into key pieces for them as they look to compete for championships moving forward. Schlitter will be ready to roll next season, while Carr may be a bit more of an investment.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Suarez has been a great asset this season and there is no reason to think that will change in New York. Slipping him in a lineup next to Aaron Judge isn't likely to hurt a player's fantasy production. The Diamondbacks also have a strong lineup, so it's not a major step up, but sandwiching him between Judge and Jazz Chisholm also can't be considered a downgrade.