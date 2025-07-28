MLB Mock Trade: Arizona Diamondbacks Send Eugenio Suarez To Detroit Tigers
The first-place Detroit Tigers currently hold an 8-game lead at the top of the AL Central, but things haven’t gone according to plan recently. They have lost 12 of their last 14 games, only averaging 3.07 runs scored per game over that span.
They need a big-time boost offensively if they intend on contending in 2025, and two-time All-Star third basemen Eugenio Suarez could provide that spark.
So what would it take for the Tigers to acquire Suarez from the D-Backs?
Detroit Tigers - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade
Detroit Tigers Receive:
3B Eugenio Suarez
Arizona Diamondbacks Receive:
SS Bryce Rainer, Tigers #3 Prospect ( #34 overall)
C/1B Thayron Liranzo, Tigers #5 Prospect (#77 overall)
RHP RJ Petit, Tigers #29 prospect
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks receive two MLB top-100 prospects and a right-handed reliever currently in AAA. Rainer was the Tigers' first-round pick in 2024, drafted 11th overall. In 35 games in Single-A, he has hit .288/.383/.448 with 5 home runs and 22 RBI. With the Tigers looking to win now, they could look to trade Rainer, who doesn’t project to be in the MLB until the 2028 season.
The Diamondbacks also acquire Thayron Liranzo, who has posted a .237/.353/.407 slash line with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs over 65 games at the Double-A level. Primarily serving as a catcher this season, Liranzo is listed as a C/1B. With Dillon Dingler finding success in the majors and solid catching depth throughout the organization, the Tigers may be dealing from a position of strength.
R.J. Petit may be the lowest-ranked prospect on this list, but he's quietly making a case for a bullpen role with the D-backs. The 6-foot-8 righty boasts a 2.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 47 innings across 30 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A this season, and his upward momentum is hard to ignore.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tigers
In Suarez, the Tigers land one of the premier run producers in baseball. The slugger is slashing .247/.319/.579 with 36 home runs and an MLB-leading 87 RBIs through 104 games this season, making him an instant impact bat. He’d slot right into the heart of Detroit’s lineup—likely in the cleanup spot—and give their offense a major boost. With free agency looming after the 2025 season, Suarez would be a high-powered rental as the Tigers make a serious push for a championship.
Fantasy Baseball Impact:
Suarez goes from a hitter-friendly Chase Field to a pitcher-friendly Comerica Park, so this may slightly decrease his offensive production. However, both the Tigers and the D-Backs offenses rank in the top 10 in runs scored (Arizona: 523 runs, 4th in MLB | Tigers: 508 runs, 6th in MLB). So Suarez should still have plenty of opportunities to drive in runs. They just may not come right away until the Tigers' hitters start turning things around.
Overall, Detroit has a better lineup, which should result in even more RBI opportunities for the slugger.