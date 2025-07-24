MLB Mock Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Marcell Ozuna To Slumping Detroit Tigers
Marcell Ozuna may have taken his last at-bat in Truist Park as an Atlanta Brave on Wednesday afternoon when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants. The 34-year-old designated hitter's contract is up after this season, and the Braves are a sinking ship. The team is now 44 - 57, and their season is essentially over. They have now landed in full-blown seller territory, and no player is more likely to be on the move than Ozuna.
Despite struggling since suffering a hip injury earlier in the season, he is still a valuable bat for a contender to add to their lineup. He's the kind of player who can get hot enough to carry a lineup for an extended period of time. Last season, he batted .302 with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs. There will be a team that comes calling for Ozuna before the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline.
One of the teams that could come calling is the Detroit Tigers. Despite losing nine of their last 10 games, they are still 8.5 games up and in full control in the AL Central. However, their roster still clearly needs some upgrades. A big right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup makes a lot of sense for them to target. Ozuna would make a great rental for Detroit to bolster their offense.
Detroit Tigers - Atlanta Braves Mock Trade
Detroit Tigers Receive
DH - Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves Receive
Prospect - INF Franyerber Montilla
Prospect - RHP Zach Swanson
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tigers
The Tigers are in a major slump and need some significant upgrades if they are going to compete with the top teams in the American League come playoff time. Ozuna is a proven slugger who can be a serious difference-maker in a playoff series. The injury is a concern because his production has fallen off significantly since he suffered it; however, he is well worth the risk for the Tigers, who have been miserable since the All-Star break.
While Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks is likely their top target, Ozuna would be a solid consolation prize.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Braves
Ozuna is beloved in Atlanta and will be a tough loss for both the locker room and the fans. Nevertheless, with an expiring contract, it makes no sense not to move him before the deadline. They have to get what they can get for their aging DH. They could always trade him off, then bring him back in the offseason. Their front office has a long history of letting players go, then bringing them back either via free agency or through trade. As far as this season goes, it's over for Atlanta.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Health is a bigger concern for Ozuna than where he is playing. However, if he stays in Atlanta, it appears he isn't going to get the plate appearances as the team looks to the future and tries to get at-bats for younger players like Drake Baldwin and Nacho Alvarez.
It's unclear if that would change should Ozuna go untraded. They could simply be trying to get him healthy so he can pass a physical and bring trade value. The move to Detroit would almost guarantee the playing time, but if he's not healthy, there are questions about his production. Hopefully, the rest he's been getting in Atlanta is enough to have healed him up a bit.