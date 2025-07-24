MLB Mock Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Marcell Ozuna To Slumping Detroit Tigers

The best trade deadline fits for the Detroit Tigers per Jeff Passan:



1. Suárez (3B)

2. Duran (RP)

3. Clase (RP)

4. Smith (RP)

5. Jax (RP)

6. Ozuna (DH)

7. Bautista (RP)

8. Bednar (RP)

9. McMahon (3B)

10. Fairbanks (RP)

11. Arenado (3B)

12. Helsley (RP)pic.twitter.com/L5IdEJErtU