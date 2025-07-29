MLB Mock Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Marcell Ozuna To San Diego Padres For Prospects
The Atlanta Braves are expected to be sellers at the upcoming MLB July 31 Trade Deadline. One of the players they are most likely to move is DH Marcell Ozuna. The 34-year-old is on an expiring contract, and with nothing left to play for, the Braves have no reason to hang on to him for the rest of the season. His talents can be better utilized by a team looking to make a playoff run.
A team that could use his services is the San Diego Padres. They are looking to compete against the top teams in the National League and finally get over the hump and make their way to the World Series. San Diego could use a designated hitter with some pop in their bat in the middle of their lineup.
While Ozuna is having a down year thanks to a hip injury, he's a hitter who can get hot enough to carry a lineup for an entire playoff series. The Big Bear also smashed a home run last night, which could be a sign that he's recovering from the injury. The Braves have rested him so he could recover, and that may be exactly what happened.
San Diego Padres - Atlanta Braves MLB Mock Trade
Padres Receive
DH - Marcell Ozuna
Braves Receive
Prospect - INF Cobb Hightower
Prospect - RHP Bryan Balzer
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Padres
The Padres get a DH who is a year removed from being in the National League MVP race. Last season, he batted .302 with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs. If he is coming out of the other side of this hip injury, then they could be getting an absolute monster at the plate. What he can bring to a lineup when healthy is unmatched by any other DH in MLB other than Shohei Ohtani. Ozuna is an absolute stud when healthy, who brings a ton of power and the ability to get red hot.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Braves
Ozuna has been a great Brave, but their season is over. It makes no sense to hold on to him. They could always bring him back next year, but they have to get something for him this year. Adding a talented young infielder and getting back a young pitcher is a nice haul for an aging DH. While Ozuna is an excellent DH, he doesn't contribute anywhere else on the field. He's terrible in the outfield and is slow on the bases. Nevertheless, he can be a difference maker at the plate, it just doesn't make a difference for the Braves in a lost season.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
If Ozuna goes to the Padres and hits in a much better lineup while seeing more playing time, it's hard to imagine how that doesn't improve his fantasy value. Atlanta has been playing younger guys and resting Ozuna to get him healthy for a potential trade. Sticking him in the middle of the Padres lineup could do wonders for his fantasy numbers.