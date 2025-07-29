MLB Mock Trade: Atlanta Braves Deal Raisel Iglesias To Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are currently competing for both the NL Central and the best record in baseball with the Milwaukee Brewers. They currently sit one game back in the division. From what we are hearing out of Chicago, they are going all in at the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline, and no prospect will be made untouchable. This team wants to win a World Series, and they aren't going to let a focus on the future hold them back.
One of the areas they could stand to improve is their bullpen, and a name that has been swirling around the rumor mill that the Cubs could target is Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.
Iglesias is a proven asset who can perform in high-leverage situations. Despite a bad start to the season, he has turned things around and for the most part looked like his old self as we've gotten deeper into the season. Since June 9, he has held his opponents scoreless in 17 of 19 appearances.
He would undoubtedly be an upgrade for the Cubs' bullpen even if he wouldn't step in as their closer. Bringing in a reliever who can close games with playoff experience at the deadline could make a big difference for Chicago as they prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run.
Chicago Cubs - Atlanta Braves MLB Mock Trade
Cubs Receive
RHP - Raisel Iglesias
Braves Receive
Prospect - RHP Ryan Gallagher
Prospect - INF Angel Cepeda
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cubs
Chicago gives up some solid prospects, but they also get a high-leverage pitcher who can help them compete for a championship this season. They hold on to all of their top seven prospects in this deal, but lose two of their top 20.
The Cubs are a franchise with high expectations that have not done a whole lot of winning over the past century. They have to go all in with every opportunity they get because they haven't come often. A big market like Chicago demands success, and the Cubs know they have to do everything they can to win now.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Braves
The Braves' season is over. They have no chance of making the playoffs, so they have no reason to hold on to Iglesias. He did a good job with Atlanta, but it's time to move on. This team needs to look towards the future and focus on rebuilding and bouncing back in 2026. They can chalk this up to a bad season plagued by injuries. If they can get healthy and add some young talent, this team isn't far off from being back in the mix as a top team in the National League.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Whenever a relief pitcher joins a team that wins a lot more games, it raises their potential for more opportunities. However, going from Atlanta to Chicago could take away his ability to get saves because odds are he would not be the Cubs' closer.
A change of scenery and a playoff run should help Iglesias focus and get back on track much like it did for him when he joined the Braves from the Los Angeles Angels.