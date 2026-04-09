MLB Mock Trade: Blue Jays Trade For Joe Ryan, Bolstering Pitcher's Fantasy Value

The Minnesota Twins are off to a respectable start to the 2026 campaign, winning four of their last six games. Pitcher Joe Ryan is looking to replicate his second consecutive All-Star appearance, earning his first nod during a remarkable 2025 season.

Teams throughout the majors have taken notice, and Ryan is entering the season with significant trade interest. Clubs opening the year with light bullpen depth have set sights on the 29-year-old, who’s sustained consistent production since his breakout campaign in 2022.

Ryan has carved out three starts to this point of the season, pitching 14.1 innings through that time. The All-Star righty has struck out 17 batters, with an ERA of 4.40, a dip from his 2025 performance. But potential trade suitors aren’t wavering.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who have endured a plethora of injuries in the bullpen, make sense as a potential trade partner for Minnesota. Let’s explore a mock trade that sees Ryan dealt to Toronto:

Minnesota Twins-Toronto Blue Jays Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Sep 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of game one of a double header at Target Field. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota receives Ernie Clement, JoJo Parker (Blue Jays No. 2 Prospect) Arjun Nimmala (Blue Jays No. 3 Prospect)

Toronto receives Joe Ryan

In the proposed deal, the Twins deal Ryan to Toronto for veteran third baseman Ernie Clement, and a pair of highly touted prospects. JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala could serve as cornerstone assets for a Twins squad that’s expected to kick off a rebuild. In Toronto, Ryan joins a World Series contender and would provide valuable production to Toronto’s injury-riddled bullpen.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Ryan’s outlook could improve greatly with a trade to the Blue Jays. The All-Star pitcher would join a vastly improved defensive situation, which could help him stabilize a 4.40 ERA over his first three starts of the season.

Clement offers a valuable righty bat to a predominantly left-handed batting order in Minnesota, adding to his fantasy value, though it’s hard to project significant change from a production standpoint.

Why The Twins Make The Trade

Sep 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Rumors continue to swirl around the Twins as they head into an impending rebuild. Trading Ryan to Toronto not only sends the starter to an improved situation, the return could pay dividends over the long-term. Both Parker and Nimmala present infield versatility as prospects, a promising sign considering Minnesota’s current needs. Clement also fills an immediate need for a right-handed bat and infield depth.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

Apr 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider high fives right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays’ bullpen has been ravaged by injury early in the season. The team has a dire need for pitching depth and could greatly benefit from the addition of a consistent starter. Ryan is coming off arguably the best season of his career, and has shown signs of sustained production early this year. He offers tremendous value for Toronto’s bullpen and could play a crucial role in another deep postseason run.

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