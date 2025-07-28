MLB Mock Trade: Braves Deal Michael Harris II To Detroit Tigers For Haul Of Prospects
The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a lost season as they approach the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline. One of the reasons they have struggled this season is that former Rookie of the Year and star center fielder Michael Harris II has struggled at the plate.
He's batting just .228 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs. With that said, he has been hot as of late. Harris has had a hit in 11 of his last 12 games with 18 hits and three home runs during that span. He also has one of the best gloves in the league in center field. Atlanta could decide to move him while he's hot with their chances for success this season over.
The Detroit Tigers are a team that could make a move to add Harris. They have the prospects to get him and could use an upgrade in their outfield. Detroit has struggled coming out of the All-Star break, but still has a comfortable eight-game lead in the AL Central. Still, they are going to need some upgrades if they are going to make a deep playoff run in the American League playoffs. Adding Harris could be a nice addition for both this season and the future.
Detroit Tigers - Atlanta Braves Mock Trade
Tigers Receive
OF - Michael Harris II
Braves Receive
Prospect - SS Bryce Rainer
Prospect - RHP Josh Randall
Prospect - OF Roberto Campos
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Tigers
The Tigers need to make some sort of move after stumbling out of the gates from the All-Star break. Adding a hot bat and an elite glove would be a big step. Despite having a down year, Harris has proven to be a star throughout his young career. The 24-year-old is still under team control until 2033. If he returns to form, buying low on Harris could be an absolute steal for the Tigers.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Braves
They are probably better off holding on to Harris, but in this deal, they would be getting a young shortstop in Rainer, who is a Top 35 prospect overall in the league. This comes down to whether or not they believe Harris will get back on track at the plate. If not, it makes sense to both get out from under a long-term contract and add some strong young prospects in the process. What the Braves do this week will tell us a lot about whether they view this season as an aberration or if they believe they are a team that needs to make real changes.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
A change of scenery could be good for Harris; however, being that he's already heating up with Atlanta, there shouldn't be much of a fantasy jump compared to the past few weeks. He's a good young player who is bound to get back on track at some point. Harris has also been a better late-season player, which has always worked out for Atlanta because that's when they've needed him most. That won't be the case this year, so his late-season heroics could mean more if he lands with a team heading for the playoffs.