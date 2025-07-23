MLB Mock Trade: Braves Deal Raisel Iglesias To Milwaukee Brewers For Brice Turang
Since June 17th, the Brewers have been on an offensive heater, scoring five runs or more in 16 of their 26 games. They went 20-6 over this span, highlighted by an 11-game winning streak in July. Milwaukee moved into a tie for first place in the NL Central, setting up an exciting back third of the baseball season for Brewers fans.
Their pitching staff ranks sixth in ERA (3.60) while within striking distance of the second-best team (Kansas City Royals – 3.50 ERA). Milwaukee has room for improvement in its bullpen (3.92 ERA – 17th), with its relievers delivering 20 wins, 16 losses, and 28 saves.
The Brewers have improved their starting rotation as the season moved on, thanks to the surprising development of Quinn Priester (8-2 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.204 WHIP, and 80 strikeouts over 94.2 innings). Unfortunately, his walk rate (3.0) paired with a low strikeout rate (7.6) suggests his success may not be repeatable over the long haul. As a result, Milwaukee would be better served by trading him than holding him over the final two months.
Brandon Woodruff has been dominant over his first three starts (2-0 with a 1.65 ERA, 0.551 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 16.1 innings) after spending the first three months of the year in the minors, rehabbing various injuries.
Despite being called up on July 11th, Tobias Myers has yet to appear in a game for the Brewers. He pitched well in the majors last season (9-6 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts), but lost his way over six games (11 runs, 41 baserunners, and 15 strikeouts over 20.0 innings) to open 2025 with Milwaukee. Myers regained his form over his last four starts at AAA (1.17 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 23.0 innings), giving the Brewers a left arm to help them in their starting rotation down the stretch.
Their offense ranks seventh in runs (479), 24th in home runs (96), 10th in RBIs (445), and third in stolen bases (116). The structure of Milwaukee’s outfield (Jackson Chourio, Christian Yelich, and Sal Frelick) grades well (top of the order bats), and Issac Collins is a viable spot starter and injury replacement.
The Brewers did well to pick up Andrew Vaughn, giving their batting order steady production at first base until Rhys Hoskins returns. Milwaukee doesn’t have the right skill set playing third base (Caleb Durbin – .261/35/5/35/9 over 249 at-bats), and Brice Turang and William Contreras have underperformed expectations in 2025.
I’m a big fan of Tyler Black, and his potential and skill set should translate well at the major league level once he gains more experience. Unfortunately, he opened this season on the injured list with a hand injury. His AAA stats (.191/9/2/27/5 over 89 at-bats) paired with failure over short at-bats with the Brewers in 2024 (10-for-49 with four runs, two RBIs, and 17 strikeouts) suggest a weaker major league profile. As a result, another MLB team could try to buy him at a discount, or Milwaukee sees the light and gives Black starting at-bats from now on.
In 2023 and 2024, between AA and AAA, he hit .272 over 842 at-bats with 166 runs, 33 home runs, 140 RBIs, and 75 stolen bases. Black had an exceptional walk rate (14.5%) and a favorable strikeout rate (18.5%).
The Brewers could also use a right-handed upgrade in their bullpen, but that could come from the minors by managing Logan Henderson’s innings in relief in September and the postseason. He pitched well over four starts with Milwaukee (1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings) while having a stellar run at AAA (7-1 with a 1.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 57 strikeouts over 49.2 innings). Henderson has faded in July (12 runs, 21 baserunners, and three home runs over 18.2 innings with 17 strikeouts).
Milwaukee Brewers - Atlanta Braves MLB Mock Trade
Milwaukee Brewers Receive
RHP Raisel Iglesias
Prospect - INF Nacho Alvarez
Atlanta Braves Receive
INF Brice Turang
The Braves desperately need an upgrade at shortstop, highlighted by the empty bat of Nick Allen (.233/25/0/18/6 over 266 at-bats). Atlanta also drafted two shortstops in this year’s draft – Tate Southisene (22nd overall) and Alex Lodise (2nd round).
Based on both teams' needs, the Braves acquire Brice Turang (played 263 games at shortstop in the minors) for the struggling Raisel Iglesias and Nacho Alvarez. Atlanta gains a bridge player at shortstop while dumping a struggling relief pitcher who will be a free agent next season.
Milwaukee then shifts Caleb Durbin to second base while playing the hot hand at third base (Tyler Black and Nacho Alvarez). The addition of Iglesias is more of a flier, with the hope that their coaching staff can unlock his struggles with home runs (eight allowed over 38.2 innings) this season.
Turang is the best player in the deal. The Brewers gain age and potential upside by acquiring Alvarez (who turned 22 in early April) in the trade.
The Brewers look poised to be a contender in the NL Central over the next few seasons, so they must find a balance in the trade market between success in 2025 and their long-term goal.