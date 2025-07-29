MLB Mock Trade: Cardinals Deal Nolan Arenado & Ryan Helsley To Toronto Blue Jays
In the fantasy market, team managers get extremely disappointed when players fail to reach their previous production. I can even imagine an MLB owner paying these has-beens millions of dollars for empty stats on too many days.
The Trade Market For Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals owe Nolan Arenado for the remainder of his contract ($21 million) this year, along with two additional seasons for a combined $31 million. Over his first 73 games (79 for the Cardinals), he was hitting .251 with 37 runs, 10 home runs, 39 RBIs, and one steal over 279 at-bats. His stats projected over a full year would fall in a reasonable range (75/20/80/2) for his 2025 fantasy price, but not his salary.
Arenado has been on a downward, empty spiral for over a month (13-for-74 with six runs, four RBIs, and one steal) despite controlling the strike zone (five walks and four strikeouts). His demise started late in June due to finger and shoulder issues.
At this point, St. Louis would gift wrap him to a playoff contender for pennies on the dollar. Another team absorbing his contract would be a win.
The best path for a contender to execute a deal for Arenado may be the Toronto Blue Jays, but it may hinge on St. Louis conceding their playoff chances in 2025. They sit 3.5 games out of a Wild Card slot heading into Tuesday night after going 4-6 over their past 10 contests. Based on runs scored and runs allowed (-2), the Cardinals rank 10th in the National League.
St. Louis Cardinals - Toronto Blue Jays MLB Mock Trade
Toronto Blue Jays Receive
Nolan Arenado
Ryan Helsley
St. Louis Cardinals Receive
Johnny King
Orelvis Marinez
I suggest the Blue Jays take on a portion of Arenado’s contract, given their need for an upgrade at third base and their leading the American League in wins (63). At the same time, St. Louis must include Ryan Helsley. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year while having a reasonable contract.
Toronto adds another top arm to their bullpen to help shorten games, and Arenado has the ceiling and potential to be a much better player than what the Blue Jays are currently wheeling out at third base. Their last World Series appearance (win) came in 1993.
The Cardinals can shift Nolan Gorman to third base, who is scheduled to play at AA on Tuesday night after missing time with a back issue. St. Louis could then get a longer look at Thomas Saggese at second base or call up the hot-hitting JJ Wetherholt (.306/51/11/39/14 over 265 at-bats between AA and AAA this season).
Depending on the money decision on Arenado’s contract, the Blue Jays could give up two players in the range of Johnny King (SP) and 2B Orelvis Martinez (he’s been at AAA for three seasons at age 23 – .240 over 764 at-bats with 121 runs, 39 home runs, 124 RBIs, and three steals due a rising strikeout rate ~ 27.5).