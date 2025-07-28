MLB Mock Trade: Chicago Cubs Land MacKenzie Gore From Washington Nationals
The Chicago Cubs have benefited from two phenomenal seasons this year by Pete Crow-Armstrong (.269/71/27/76/29 over 405) and Seiya Suzuki (.251/55/26/81/3 over 42 at-bats), with the first being well above his previous career path. As a result, the Cubs ranked second in the majors in runs (548) after 104 games, with 155 home runs (3rd), 536 RBIs (1st), and 118 steals (tied for 2nd).
How Do The Chicago Cubs Make A World Series Run?
The biggest offensive dilemma is Kyle Tucker’s future (free agent in 2026). His five-category floor (.274/72/18/58/23 over 383 at-bats) has been a key part of Chicago’s offensive growth this season, highlighted by his approach (68 walks and 63 strikeouts). The Cubs need to lock him up before Tucker reaches free agency.
Matt Shaw has been on a heater since the All-Star break (nine-game hitting streak – 12-for-27 with six runs, four home runs, 10 RBIs, and three steals), giving the Cubs a rising star who is just hitting his stride. Michael Busch (.275/48/20/60/4 over 331 at-bats) adds power length to Chicago’s lineup.
The pitching staff sits 15th in ERA (3.89), thanks to a career year from Matthew Boyd (11-3 with a 2.20 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts over 118.2 innings). Over his previous five seasons, he hasn’t pitched more than 90.0 innings in any year due to various reasons (strike in 2020 and injuries). Before his last outing (seven hits, 12 hits, and three home runs over three innings with two strikeouts), Shota Imanaga offered frontline pitching stats (5-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 0.78 WHIP) over 41.0 innings despite only striking out 26 batters.
The Cubs’ relievers have a 3.83 ERA (14th) with 19 wins, 16 losses, and 25 saves over 381.0 innings with 321 strikeouts. At this point in the season, Chicago doesn’t have enough depth in their bullpen to make a deep run in the postseason, while also lacking a third trusted starting pitcher. In their present form, the Milwaukee Brewers have a better overall team, with many more weapons at their disposal on the pitching side.
If Porter Hodge can regain his 2024 form (1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts over 43.0 innings with nine saves), the Cubs can solve some of their potential bullpen downfall in-house. Ryan Pressly (3.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 39.1 innings) is past his prime, and his right arm should be nowhere near a critical inning in the playoffs with the season on the line.
Chicago can absorb a high-priced starting pitching contract if that arm can be added at the trade deadline. In addition, they must find another trusted right-handed reliever.
Chicago Cubs - Washington Nationals MLB Mock Trade
Chicago Cubs Receive
SP MacKenzie Gore
Washington Nationals Receive
SP Jaxon Wiggins
SP Cade Horton
My target for the Cubs is MacKenzie Gore. His left arm has reached new heights in 2025, boasting a 3.52 ERA, 1.275 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts over 117.2 innings. However, he has a 4-10 record over 21 starts. Gore won’t be a free agent until 2028, and the Nationals have a developing nucleus of young hitters, but will they be ready to contend for a division title or World Series championship over the next two seasons? In addition, Gore will command a massive contract if his arm continues to develop over the following two seasons.
To acquire Gore, Chicago must include two viable arms that have the talent to be top three starting arms in the majors in the near future.
Jaxon Wiggins has been on the rise between High-A and AA (3-2 with a 2.02 ERA, 0.979 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts over 62.1 innings) this season. On the downside, he averaged only 4.5 innings per appearance this year. The Cubs drafted him in the second round in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. He’s already had TJ surgery. Wiggins offers an upper-90s fastball and a swing-and-miss slider.
I’m including Cade Horton in this deal with Wiggins for MacKenzie Gore for two reasons, and it would be a popular take for Cubs fans.
Heading into his next start, Horton has never pitched more than 100.0 innings in any season in his college or professional career. The lack of length in his resume almost paints him as a non-factor for the Cubs' chances of winning this year in September and the postseason. He brings first-round draft pedigree (seventh overall selection in 2022), and the Nationals gain a pitcher who is two and a half years younger.
Secondly, Horton missed almost all of 2024 with a right shoulder injury, which is a significant red flag (don’t tell Washington) that could prompt a move for Chicago if it helps their long-term chances of securing a front-line ace. Projectability is a massive part of evaluating players in baseball. Gore is a rising pitcher with a much higher ceiling if he can improve his command. Meanwhile, Horton may not be a trusted 30-start pitcher until 2027.
This type of trade could include some other minor pieces, but it seems viable based on the direction and development of both major league rosters.