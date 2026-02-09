MLB Mock Trade: Reds Land All-Star 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. From Yankees

After a dynamic 2025 campaign that saw him cement his status as one of the game’s most exciting young talents, Jazz Chisholm Jr. finds himself on the move again in a blockbuster mock-trade that sends him from the New York Yankees to the Cincinnati Reds.

Chisholm’s 2025 season was a showcase of elite power and speed, as he blasted 31 home runs and stole 31 bases, joining the exclusive 30-30 club and posting an above-average .242/.332/.481 slash line with 80 RBIs and a career-best offensive profile.

The Reds, coming off a surprising playoff run in 2025 but still searching for consistent run production, would instantly upgrade their lineup with Chisholm’s blend of impact tools. His ability to change games with the long ball, legs on the bases, and versatile defense adds a much-needed spark to Cincinnati’s offense, the sort of multidimensional bat that can fuel sustained success in a competitive NL Central.

Meanwhile, the Yankees capitalize on Chisholm’s peak value, addressing roster balance and payroll flexibility as they retool for another pennant push.

Cincinnati Reds - New York Yankees MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Reds Acquire:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B)

Yankees Acquire:

Brady Singer (SP)

Matt McLain (2B/SS)

From a fantasy perspective, Chisholm moving to Cincinnati is mostly a net positive. He remains an elite multi-category weapon thanks to his rare power-speed combo, and a 30-30 type profile keeps him firmly in early-round fantasy territory.

Great American Ball Park plays very well for left-handed power, which could help sustain (or even boost) his home run totals, while the Reds’ aggressive baserunning philosophy maximizes his stolen base upside. Even if the Reds’ lineup is slightly less top-heavy than the Yankees’, Chisholm should still pile up runs and RBIs hitting near the top of the order, making him a cornerstone in roto and category leagues.

Singer’s fantasy value gets a modest bump heading to New York, but he remains more of a stable SP3/SP4 than a true difference-maker. The Yankees’ defense and bullpen support could help shave down his ERA and protect wins, which matters in standard formats, but his strikeout ceiling limits his upside.

He’s most valuable in leagues that reward innings and quality starts, where his durability plays up. Overall, Singer is a floor play, helpful for roster stability, but unlikely to swing a fantasy league on his own.

Gloves are popping and spikes are crunching on the pavement at the Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear. Guys getting some early work in before pitchers/catchers official Wednesday report date.

Brady Singer on the near mound.



Brady Singer on the near mound. pic.twitter.com/Px1K16MCmQ — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) February 9, 2026

McLain is the wild card of the deal in fantasy terms. His blend of middle-infield eligibility, speed, and double-digit power gives him intriguing upside, especially in deeper leagues. However, his inconsistent contact and batting average risk make him far less reliable than Chisholm.

In Yankee Stadium, his power could tick up, and if he locks into an everyday role, a 15–20 HR / 15–20 SB season isn’t out of the question. For fantasy managers, McLain profiles as a high-variance upside play, the kind of player who could either be a league-winning breakout or a frustrating bench churn.

Why The Yankees Make The Trade

Sep 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees would have strong motivation to make this trade, starting with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s contract situation. As a pending free agent coming off a breakout 2025 season, Chisholm would likely command a significant salary on the open market. Rather than committing large dollars to a player whose long-term health and consistency are still questions, the Yankees could cash in on his peak value and gain controllable assets in return.

On the pitching side, Brady Singer provides an immediate rotation boost. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón both dealing with injuries that could delay their starts to the season, the Yankees’ rotation depth is a concern. Singer is a durable, mid-rotation starter who can absorb innings, provide stability, something every contending team covets. In a division where pitching is key, adding a proven starter without giving up future prospects is a logical move.

Finally, Matt McLain adds high-upside youth at middle infield positions. Despite a down 2025, McLain had a strong rookie season in 2023 and remains just 26 years old. With positional flexibility at second and shortstop, he gives the Yankees a controllable bat with speed and power upside, providing the kind of long-term asset that can develop into a 20–20 type contributor. Together, Singer and McLain give the Yankees rotation stability and future positional depth while mitigating risk from Chisholm’s impending free agency.

Why The Reds Make The Trade

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Reds would have a strong incentive to make this move, adding a significant boost to their offense. Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings rare power and speed, giving Cincinnati a potential middle-of-the-order bat who can change games with both the long ball and stolen bases.

After falling short in the 2025 playoffs, losing to the Dodgers in the Wild Card round, adding a dynamic player like Chisholm signals that the Reds are committed to taking the next step and competing at a higher level in 2026.

Chisholm also effectively replaces Matt McLain, who struggled through a down 2025 campaign. While McLain has upside, his inconsistency limited the Reds’ run production. Chisholm offers a proven, high-impact bat, immediately improving run-scoring potential and providing a more reliable contributor in key offensive categories.

Beyond offense, the Reds still have a strong stable of starting pitchers to anchor their rotation. Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott provide frontline talent with strikeout upside, while Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, and Chase Petty round out a young, deep rotation.

This depth gives the Reds flexibility to absorb Singer’s departure without sacrificing competitiveness on the mound. Greene and Abbott are likely to handle the top of the rotation innings, Lodolo and Lowder offer solid mid-rotation work, and Burns and Petty bring high-upside depth with potential to emerge as rotation staples.

