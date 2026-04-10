MLB Mock Trade: CJ Abrams' Fantasy Value Takes Slight Uptick With Trade To Giants

Several Washington Nationals players are garnering significant trade interest early in the MLB season, including All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams. The Nationals are off to a tough 4-8 start to the 2026 campaign, despite notable production from the former No. 6 overall pick. Washington is expected to begin rebuilding amid a six-year postseason drought, and Abrams is a coveted asset that could help the team stockpile talent over the long-term.

Now in his fifth season, Abrams has sustained All-Star-caliber production in each of his last three campaigns, a trend that projects to persist in 2026. Through 11 games, he’s hitting a career-high .286 from the plate, racking up eight runs, 12 hits, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Though his efforts have remained encouraging, the team around Abrams simply isn’t in a position to win now, boasting one of the youngest rosters in the majors. Plenty of playoff-contending teams have been linked to the All-Star shortstop, though no official reports of trade talks have been revealed.

Monitoring fellow National League clubs, the San Francisco Giants emerge as a sensible trade destination for Abrams early in the season. The team is looking to end a recent playoff drought of their own, opening the season with a 5-8 record thus far. San Francisco boasts a plethora of trade assets in a potential deal for Abrams, but let’s explore the specifics of this notable trade:

Washington Nationals-San Francisco Giants Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) looks on during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Washington receives Hayden Birdsong, Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 22 Prospect), Bo Davidson (Giants No. 7 Prospect)

San Francisco receives CJ Abrams

In the proposed deal, Abrams is sent to the Giants for Hayden Birdsong, a quality building block in the bullpen at 24 years old. The Nationals also receive Bryce Eldridge and Bo Davidson, two pro-ready prospects who could make an impact at the major league level as early as this season.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Abrams’ value remains relatively unphased by the trade, despite offering the team remarkable upside. Still, I expect the All-Star to eclipse 130 hits, 20 homers and 60 RBIs, a consistent baseline for production for Abrams dating back to his 2023 breakout season. If he can sustain his elevated production, he could add additional value with greater hit output and fewer strikeouts.

Abrams entered the season with an average draft position (ADP) of 68.6, and has presented elite production to fantasy lineups to this point of the year. Even after being traded, he’ll be viewed as a coveted fantasy contributor who could emerge as a league-winner considering his encouraging signs of another leap in production.

Why The Nationals Make The Trade

Mar 3, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge against Team USA during a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s always difficult to part with All-Star talent, especially for a team that’s endured Washington’s struggles following their World Series victory in 2019. But the proposed deal offers a stellar return for the team to build on. The addition of Birdsong fills a tremendous need in the bullpen, adding a quality pitcher in just his third season. Eldridge is a high-end prospect with immense potential, slated to make his debut at some point this season. Davidson is a bit more of a project, but he features some of the best raw power in the minor leagues. The deal both fills a need and helps the team add three quality long-term assets.

Why The Giants Make The Trade

Apr 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) sprints towards home plate against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Giants are dipping into the trade market, searching for long-term difference-makers on the offensive end. Abrams fits such a billing, and it’s no surprise the shortstop has already been linked to San Francisco, which can offer a great return to Washington. At just 25 years old, Abrams isn’t slated to hit free agency until the 2028 offseason, but could ink a long-term deal with the Giants, should he be traded. Abrams, a reliable offensive contributor, could serve as a true cornerstone for the team to build a championship contender around.

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