MLB Mock Trade: D-Backs Deal Randall Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel To Toronto Blue Jays
After 101 games, the Toronto Blue Jays continue to lead the AL East with a 59-42 record. They’ve had a significant advantage at home (36-17 – best in baseball). On the downside, three teams in their division have a better run scored/run allowed ratio:
- New York Yankees (+110)
- Tampa Bay Rays (+66)
- Boston Red Sox (+53)
- Toronto Blue Jays (+28)
In addition, the Detroit Tigers (+77), Houston Astros (+63), and Texas Rangers (+60) hold a similar advantage in the American League. Fortunately for Toronto, wins decide playoff berths, not these secondary stats.
Toronto ranks 10th in runs scored (466), 20th in home runs (105), ninth in RBIs (445), and 25th in stolen bases (52). Their offensive advantage lies in their batting average (.260 – tops in the majors), and their batters have the lowest strikeout rate (671) in Major League Baseball.
On the pitching side, the Blue Jays sit 20th in ERA (4.10), with the fourth most home runs allowed (133 – tied with Tampa Bay). They have been a better team in late innings, based on their relief pitchers' stats (3.52 ERA – 6th), while picking up 22 wins, 15 losses, and 31 saves.
For Toronto to finish their postseason push in the AL East, Vladimir Guerrero (.283/62/13/48/5 over 367 at-bats) and Bo Bichette (.281/47/12/57/4 over 413 at-bats) must pick up their offensive production. The Blue Jays have benefited from better-than-expected seasons by these three players.
Toronto Blue Jays Exceeding Expectations:
- George Springer (.280 over 318 at-bats with 58 runs, 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 12 steals). He is on pace to beat last year’s stats (.220/74/19/56/16 over 545 at-bats) in a big way with much fewer at-bats.
- Addison Barger – After starting the season in the minors, with minimal role over his first 15 games with the Blue Jays (.162/2/0/2 over 37 at-bats), Barger has been one of Toronto’s best hitters over his last 63 games (.292 over 226 at-bats with 39 runs, 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and three stolen bases). His success prorated over 550 at-bats would make him a 100/30/100 player.
- Alejandro Kirk – The luster of Kirk’s bat left the building in 2023 and 2024, but he has been a tough out this year (.304 over 303 at-bats) while being at his best with runners on base (46 RBIs). His plodding speed limits his value in runs (27), and Kirk only offers complementary power (seven home runs).
With Springer playing more than half his games this year at DH and Barger offering the best value at third base, Toronto would love to upgrade at two corner outfield spots. They should have Daulton Varsho back soon to improve their defense in centerfield and add more power to their starting lineup.
One of those players should be Anthony Santander, who was the Blue Jays' big offseason signing. Unfortunately, his left shoulder injury still isn’t right after running into an outfield wall in early May. Toronto could use his power upside, but Santander may be a month away from helping the Blue Jays, and his home run stroke could be lost for this season.
Toronto Blue Jays - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade
Toronto Blue Jays Receive
OF Randall Grichuk
OF Lourdes Gurriel
Arizona Diamondbacks Receive
Prospect: SP Khal Stephen
Prospect: SS Arjun Nimmala
The best opportunity for Toronto to improve its backend offense at the trade deadline is to acquire two former players (Randall Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel). Both players are on the wrong side of 30. Gurriel is set to be a free agent after this season, while Grichuk has a mutual option to resign for $5 million next year.
The Diamondbacks have had Grichuk in their starting lineup more often lately, but he typically plays mostly against left-handed pitching (.239/15/5/13 over 109 at-bats). Over his last 22 games, Grichuk went .261 with 12 runs, four home runs, and 10 RBIs over 69 at-bats. He adds rotational power and major league experience.
Gurriel (.247/35/12/48/7 over 369 at-bats) is trailing his success over the previous two seasons (.270 over 1,064 at-bats with 42 home runs, 157 RBIs, and 12 steals). For most of his career, his bat has underachieved his potential ceiling.
To acquire these two players, the Blue Jays would most likely move secondary prospects.
Arizona should pursue Alek Manoah, who was an ace in 2022 (16-7 with a 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 180 strikeouts over 196.2 innings). The following year, he was the worst starting pitcher in baseball (5.87 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 87.1 innings) with no clue where home plate was (59 walks). Manoah had TJ surgery (hybrid version) last June. In his first outing at A-ball, he allowed a run and three hits over two innings with two strikeouts. The Blue Jays should have him back in the majors by September.
Khal Stephen has exceeded expectations over his first season in the minors after getting drafted in the second round. Between A, High-A, and AA, he is 9-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 0.905 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts over 91.2 innings. In 2024 at Mississippi State, his arm didn’t project as high (8-3 with a 3.47 ERA, 1.010 WHIP, and 107 strikeouts over 96.0 innings). His fastball is about league average with more velocity expected as he develops. Stephen has a sneaky, underused changeup that was overlooked in college.
Arizona should also be interested in Kendry Rojas, whose arm showed growth (1.67 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts) this season over limited innings (32.1). His left arm stalled between 2022 and 2024 at A and High-A (3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 179.1 innings).
In the end, what is the price of a possible World Series run? Do the Blue Jays have enough depth on their major league roster to hold off the wave of teams vying for them in the AL East or a Wild Card playoff berth? I would much rather avoid a one-game series, so I’m sending SP Khal Stephen and SS Arjun Nimmala (too much swing and miss in his bat to hold long term – 1st round draft pick in 2023) to the Diamondbacks to acquire Lourdes Gurriel and Randall Grichuk. Toronto may have to include another prospect in this deal.