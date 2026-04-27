MLB Mock Trade: Dominic Canzone Boosts Fantasy Stock With Braves Trade

The Seattle Mariners are off to a modest 11-14 start to the 2026 campaign, winning three of their last five games. Lefty outfielder Dominic Canzone has shown promising flashes over 21 games this season, and could be garnering trade interest behind the scenes.

The 28-year-old has carved out 54 at-bats to this point of the season, hitting a solid .259 from the plate with nine runs, 14 hits, six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs. Despite promising numbers, the Mariners are in need of a righty bat in the outfield to balance a lefty-heavy lineup, with Canzone emerging as a popular trade candidate.

Monitoring potential trade suitors, the Atlanta Braves could benefit greatly from Canzone’s lefty bat and hit-over-power ability. The Braves have gotten out to one of the best starts in MLB this season, winning 20 of their first 29 games of the season. But despite the strong start, veteran outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has endured notable struggles early in the 2026 campaign, hitting just .188 from the plate over 26 starts.

Canzone could offer an immediate upgrade, helping shore up one of the best lineups in the majors. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends the Mariners outfielder to Atlanta:

Seattle Mariners-Atlanta Braves Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Apr 15, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone hits an RBI double during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. All MLB players are wearing number 42 today to honor Jackie Robinson. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Seattle receives Dominic Smith

Atlanta receives Dominic Canzone

In the proposed deal, Atlanta and Seattle agree to a simple player-for-player swap, a deal that fills massive needs for both sides. Canzone is set to join a star-studded lineup, featuring the likes of Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr., offering a reliable lefty bat in the outfield. On the other side, Dominic Smith is moved to the Mariners, who have sought out a solid bat at either corner of the infield to support the likes of Julio Rodriguez and others.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, I’d expect Canzone’s production to remain largely similar with a trade to Atlanta, a welcome sight for the Braves. He’d likely slot into the bottom half of the rotation, but presents consistency and diversity to a righty-dominant lineup. Smith, on the other hand, could take on far greater responsibility in Seattle. His efficiency to this point of the season will be a highly encouraging sign for the Mariners, who are in dire need of infield help on the offensive end.

Why The Mariners Make The Trade

Apr 20, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith (8) hits a fielder’s choice RBI against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Mariners may prefer to hold onto Canzone following his promising start to the season, but are in need of a consistent infield threat offensively. Rodriguez is anchoring a solid lineup that could improve even more with the addition of Smith. He adds diversity to the Mariners’ offensive rotation with a plus bat as a righty and offers positional versatility in the infield and as the team’s designated hitter.

Why The Braves Make The Trade

Apr 18, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Dominic Canzone (8) celebrates at second base after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Similar to my case for Seattle’s side of the deal, the Braves have an expendable asset that could fill a need. Atlanta has felt Yastrzemski’s inconsistency throughout the season, but has largely managed to overcome such struggles. The team could mortgage Smith, who’s in the midst of one of the best starts of his career, for a reliable contributor in the outfield alongside the likes of Acuna and Michael Harris II.

Read More Fantasy On SI News