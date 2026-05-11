MLB Mock Trade: Foster Griffin Shakes Up Fantasy Baseball With Trade To Pirates

The Washington Nationals have been one of the more surprising teams to open the MLB season, sitting just three games below .500 through 41 games. The Nationals’ bullpen has helped the team exceed expectations to this point of the season, with veteran starter Foster Griffin flashing immense value.

The 30-year-old is in the midst of a stellar comeback after spending each of the last three seasons in Japan. He’s struggled throughout a brief career in the majors, but has bounced back in a big way with career-high production in just eight starts. His efforts to start the season have helped him garner immense trade interest from clubs throughout the majors, and several playoff contenders could provide a sound fit for Griffin.

Griffin has already pitched 46 innings over his eight starts, racking up 42 strikeouts with a 2.12 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. His ERA ranks ninth among all major league pitchers, an encouraging progression from his previous trends of production earlier in his career.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Pittsburgh Pirates could benefit greatly from the potential addition of Griffin. The Pirates are looking to snap a decade-long playoff drought, having bolstered the offensive lineup coming into the season. Let’s look at a trade to send Griffin to the Steel City.

Washington Nationals-Pittsburgh Pirates Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

May 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Washington receives Jared Triolo, Edward Florentino (Pirates No. 3 Prospect)

Pittsburgh receives Foster Griffin

In the proposed mock trade, the Nationals move Griffin to Pittsburgh, bringing in a pair of positional players to bolster the lineup defensively. Griffin will join a talented bullpen headlined by Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, providing encouraging production for a team looking to shore up its weak spots in an effort to return to postseason play.

Losing Griffin will hurt Washington’s bullpen, but the team can bolster its defense significantly with the addition of Triolo. The Nationals also land a promising prospect in Edward Florentino, a high-upside minor league talent.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Griffin’s stock could take a slight hit with a move to Pittsburgh, joining a crowded bullpen. Still, his strikeout production and consistent ERA should help him sustain high-end fantasy output. He’d take a step back from an overall production standpoint, but the upside on Pittsburgh’s end is undeniable.

Why The Nationals Make The Deal

May 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first for an out against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Oracle Park. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Griffin’s surge has come as found change for the Nationals. He’s posting stellar production in his career year and has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the National League this season. Still, he’s only signed through this season and could very well walk at the end of the season. Instead, the team could work to deal him ahead of the trade deadline and garner a notable return. Adding Triolo could help the team fix CJ Abrams’ defensive troubles, bringing in a Golden Glove-caliber asset on defense.

Why The Pirates Make The Deal

May 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin (22) looks on from inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates are looking to return to postseason play for the first time since 2015, and have spent accordingly with such a goal in mind. Pittsburgh has noticed a swift turnaround from its team, but there’s still spots of weakness. The bullpen could use additional help alongside the likes of Skenes and Keller, and Griffin could fit such a billing. A trade could hamper his fantasy production, but offers tremendous upside for a playoff contending Pirates squad.

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