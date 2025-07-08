MLB Mock Trade: Houston Astros Land Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Zach Eflin
Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. One of the teams that is widely expected to be a major seller this year is the Baltimore Orioles. They are currently nine games under .500 and are in dead last place in the American League East. The season has spiraled, and it looks like they could be moving quite a few pieces before the month’s end. One of those pieces that we're expecting to see moved is veteran starter Zach Eflin.
While Eflin is in the midst of a down season, which may be the worst of his career or at least the worst in a long time, he's still a reliable veteran with a sturdy track record. Even if injuries and age are starting to wear on him, there are plenty of teams who would love to have the righty as an option on the backend of their rotation. One of those teams that could use his arm in their rotation is the Houston Astros.
Houston is looking to get back to the mountaintop in a tough American League and competitive AL West. Then, of course, if they can survive the AL playoff gauntlet, there will likely be a powerhouse team waiting for them from the National League. The Astros know what it takes to win it all, and they know that they have to bolster their roster with all the help they can get if they want to end the season as World Series champions.
Houston Astros - Baltimore Orioles Mock Trade
Houston Astros Receive
RHP Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles Receive
Prospect - RHP James Hick
Prospect - OF Zach Cole
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Astros
Despite his -0.4 WAR and 5.95 ERA this season, Eflin is a veteran who can help stabilize their rotation. Because he's not pitching like we've seen in the past, he doesn't come at much of a cost either. Houston holds on to their top 15 prospects in this deal, which they could use as pieces to get a left-handed slugger or continue to develop in their farm system. A reliable veteran arm that you can trust can go a long way in October. His experience would be invaluable.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Orioles
This is a full-blown fire sale in Baltimore. They have no reason to hold on to aging players with expiring contracts. They will likely trade at least a few players, and Eflin should be near the top of the list. Getting a young right-handed pitcher and outfielder to develop in their farm system. While they aren't top prospects, they both have flashed potential.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
The hope here is that a new setting with a playoff race to focus on will get Eflin back on track. No matter where he lands, he's not going to be a key fantasy option, but he could become a reliable option who won't hurt your team if you need to plug someone in.