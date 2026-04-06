MLB Mock Trade: Jose Berrios Shakes Up Fantasy Baseball With Trade To White Sox

Players throughout the MLB have flashed their fantasy baseball value through the first week of the season. On the pitcher’s mound, Toronto Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios is expected to receive the same opportunity to show out. Berrios is dealing with injury coming into the season, enduring a stress fracture in his elbow.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen has undergone significant injury to start the season, but received an encouraging update ahead of the weekend. Berrios is working to rehab his injury without surgery and reportedly faced hitters for the first time over the weekend. Along with Berrios, fellow starters Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber are dealing with injuries in the early part of the regular season.

Due to the team’s injuries within the bullpen, several members have seen their names kicked around the rumor mill, including the likes of Berrios. The team reportedly expressed willingness to move the 31-year-old back in December after inking Dylan Cease to a nine-year deal.

Such rumors have persisted, as teams could use Berrios’ added depth within their respective bullpens. He’s likely to garner notable trade interest within the market and could command a solid return for Toronto to build on.

The Chicago White Sox, working to snap a four-year playoff drought, could benefit from the addition of Berrios in the trade market. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends the star pitcher to Milwaukee:

Toronto Blue Jays-Chicago White Sox Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Feb 23, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at TD Ballpark. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Toronto receives Andrew Benintendi

Milwaukee receives Jose Berrios

The proposed deal is a simple veteran swap for both sides. The Blue Jays send Berrios to the White Sox, receiving back veteran lefty hitter Andrew Benintendi. The two players are on similar contracts, with both sides benefiting from a potential trade.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Berrios’ fantasy stock could take a slight hit with a move to Chicago, joining one of the more inconsistent defensive units within the majors. Still, he offers plenty of value, sustaining consistent strikeout production over the last several years. He’s coming off a somewhat inconsistent 2025 campaign, posting a lackluster 4.17 ERA, but totaled 138 strikeouts over 166 innings.

Benintendi’s stock could elevate slightly, filling a massive need for a lefty bat for the Blue Jays. He joins a stacked offense headlined by the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Jimenez and should carve out a significant role while sustaining his recent trend of production.

Why The Blue Jays Make The Trade

Mar 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Now is a tough time to move a pitcher in a banged-up bullpen for the Blue Jays, sure, but the return offers plenty of upside. Coming into the 2026 regular season, Toronto featured a glaring need for a left-handed power bat, a billing Benintendi could fill nicely. Benintendi has eclipsed triple-digit hit numbers in each of his last three seasons, while posting back-to-back 20-home run campaigns in 2024 and 2025. Considering the team’s injuries within the bullpen, they could greatly benefit from an immediate return on the offensive end.

Why The White Sox Make The Trade

Mar 6, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The White Sox are looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2025 campaign. The team’s defensive unit emerged as one of the worst in the MLB last season, revealing a need for depth within the bullpen coming into a crucial 2026 season. Berrios has struggled to limit hits from the mound, but his strikeout production presents a positive foundation for the defense to build on. The team fills a need on the defensive end, and adds a veteran arm to a youthful - and often inconsistent - bullpen.

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