MLB Mock Trade: Kansas City Royals Deal Seth Lugo To Chicago Cubs
The July 31 MLB Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and there are still a lot of teams that are stuck in the middle of being buyers and sellers. Each win and each loss could ultimately impact that decision. One team that seems to be leaning the way of being a seller, but still is clinging on to some hope, is the Kansas City Royals. They are now two games below .500, 11 games back in the AL Central, and have seven teams in front of them in the Wild Card race. One of the big pieces they could move is their starting pitcher, Seth Lugo.
ESPN's Jeff Passan recently suggested that Lugo could be a player on the move later this month:
"Lugo has posted mid-3.00s or lower ERAs for five seasons despite having below-average fastball velocity and good-not-great strikeout rates. His ability to strand runners and limit hard contact comes in part thanks to his nine different pitches. With a Nathan Eovaldi-type contract awaiting Lugo in free agency, Kansas City could opt to move him, especially if Cole Ragans' injured shoulder doesn't improve."
One team that could be interested in Lugo is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have the second-best record in the National League. They trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by one game and lead the Wild Card race. Chicago will be looking to add reinforcements for a deep playoff run. Lugo may not come cheap, but he could immediately become a major factor in their rotation.
Chicago Cubs - Kansas City Royals Mock Trade
Chicago Cubs Receive
RHP - Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals Receive
Prospect - RHP Brandon Birdsell
Prospect - SS Ronny Cruz
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cubs
The Cubs aren't a team that has done a whole lot of winning in the past 100 years or so, so any time they are in the mix, they have to call all in. Especially for a team with such a massive following in a big market like Chicago. They do lose two of their top 12 prospects in this deal, but manage to hold on to their top six. Adding Lugo to their rotation could be the difference between winning the National League and making an exit in the Wild Card Round. This team is good enough to finish with the best record in MLB. They have to go all in.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Royals
It looks like Kansas City is slipping out of contention, and injuries are starting to potentially make their outlook look bleak. A small market team like the Royals has to build through their farm system and make smart decisions at the trade deadline. If they don't plan on paying Lugo long term, then they have to get what they can for him now. This is not a championship team, and if they don't have a strong surge this week, it will be time to make moves at the deadline.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Not much changes for Lugo, no matter where he plays. He's a pitcher who can adapt to his environment. Chicago is one of the toughest home fields to judge as well. Some days the ball can't stop flying out of the park, and other nights the wind forms a wall and knocks down would-be bombs. We don't foresee any significant spike of decline in fantasy value if he goes from Kansas City to Chicago.