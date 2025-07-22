MLB Mock Trade: Los Angeles Angels Deal Taylor Ward To Philadelphia Phillies
Despite having a significantly better season than expected, it still looks like the Los Angeles Angels may end up being sellers at the MLB July 31 Trade Deadline. The piece that they have to move that could bring back quite the haul is slugger Taylor Ward, who is in the midst of a monster season. Teams will be knocking down the door to get him.
Thomas Erbe of That Ball's Outta Here recently talked about the Phillies going after him, which could make a lot of sense:
"Ward has already blasted a team-leading 20 home runs before the All-Star break. Statistically speaking, he's also even more dangerous outside of Angel Stadium than he is hitting inside his home park. There are only a small handful of ballparks further away from Los Angeles than Philadelphia... Ward's power can spray all over the park, and the Phillies have a desperate need for power from the right side of the plate. If his dramatic increase in OPS can translate to hitting at Citizens Bank Park for half of the season's remaining at-bats, the Phillies could snag an absolute steal at the deadline and catapult their way to the top of the National League when it's all said and done. To sweeten the deal, this is more than just a rental. Ward is under team control through the 2026 season."
The Phillies are the top team in the NL East but need to bulk up their roster if they plan to take down some of the powerhouse teams out west. Adding a guy with pop like Ward, who has already smashed 23 home runs and driven up 76 RBIs this season, could be a massive boost to the offense in that stadium. They definitely have room in their outfield for a bat like that.
Philadelphia Phillies - Los Angeles Angels MLB Mock Trade
Philadelphia Phillies Receive
OF - Taylor Ward
Los Angeles Angels Receive
Prospect - RHP Moises Chace
Prospect - OF Dante Nori
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Phillies
The Phillies have gotten close to championship glory, but haven't quite been able to reach the top of the mountain with this core of guys they have now. That window could close in a hurry if they aren't careful. They are still one of the best teams in the NL and need to go all-in to win now. Adding even more pop to their lineup with a guy like Ward could give them a shot of knocking off the top teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Angels
Ward is having a career year, but the numbers can be a bit misleading if you look at the underlying metrics. If they do decide to sell and not try to make a run at a Wild Card spot, this is the guy to move and the time to move him. They can get back a nice package by selling high on a player having his best season by far at the age of 31. They can continue to add pieces to build this team back into a contender.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Playing in Philly can boost Ward's fantasy value even higher than it's been this year. Not only is it a great ballpark to hit in, but he will also have one of the best lineups in the league around him. Batting with Trea Turner on base and Bryce Harper protecting you is something no hitter is going to complain about.