MLB Mock Trade: Minnesota Twins Deal Louie Varland To Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers continue to have a commanding lead in the AL Central (10 games), with 61 matchups left in the season. On the downside, they’ve lost seven of their last eight matchups due to a fading offense (three runs in their previous four contests).
Detroit slipped to sixth in runs scored (485). They sit tied for ninth in home runs (125), sixth in RBIs (477), and last in stolen bases (43). Riley Greene (.277/54/25/79/1 over 382 at-bats) continues to play well while Spencer Torkelson (21 HRs and 59 RBIs) and Kerry Carpenter (16 HRs and 32 RBIs – on the injured list) are their second and third power sources.
The Tigers rank eighth in ERA (3.66). Their relievers have 24 wins, 14 losses, and 28 saves, with a weaker showing in ERA (4.03 – 20th). Tarik Skubal (10-3 with a 2.19 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 164 strikeouts over 127.2 innings) is Detroit’s ticket to a deep playoff run, but he needs a couple of more arms to have success in the postseason. Casey Mize and Reese Olson are a combined 13-6 with a 2.97 ERA, 1.207 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts over 151.2 innings.
With Tommy Kahnle fading, the Tigers must find another dependable arm to work the eighth innings of games.
Detroit Tigers Tradeable Assets
- Max Anderson (2B) – Detroit doesn’t view Anderson as a future foundation bat for the major league roster. He’s having a career season at AA (.321/48/11/55/2 over 308 at-bats) with a low strikeout rate (14.3).
- Thayron Liranzo (C) – At A-Ball in 2023, Liranzo smashed 24 home runs over 345 at-bats while hitting .272 with 81 runs, 70 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His bat was less impressive over the past two seasons at High-A and AA (.239/90/22/85/1 over 574 at-bats). His walk rate (16.1) has been an asset in his minor league career.
- Troy Melton (SP) – He is set to make his major league debut on Wednesday, which may be a showcase for a future trade. Melton’s right arm backed up last season at AA (5.10 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts over 100.2 innings). The Tigers had him repeat that level to open this year (3.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 39.0 innings). Surprisingly, he has been a better pitcher in 2025 after a promotion to AAA (2.72 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts over 36.1 innings). His fastball has upper-90s upside, while mixing in a slider, cutter, and changeup.
Detroit Tigers - Minnesota Twins MLB Mock Trade
Detroit Tigers Receive
RP Louie Varland
Minnesota Twins Receive
Josue Briceno
Louie Varland is the highest-ranked right-handed reliever on a team (Minnesota) that is borderline contending for a playoff berth. His sample size of success is short, but the transition to the bullpen has treated him well in 2025 (1.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 45.1 innings).
I can’t see the Twins vying for Max Anderson based on their major league roster structure. The direction and ceiling of Thayron Liranzo are too high to move a relief pitcher. On the positive side, Detroit has two other talented catching prospects – Josue Briceno and Enrique Jimenez in their minor league system. Briceno played well at High-A (.296/40/15/57/1 over 196 at-bats) this year while taking more walks (41) than strikeouts (40).
Louie Varland for Josue Briceno is the move that may work for the Tigers to improve playoff chances and their bullpen.