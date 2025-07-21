MLB Mock Trade: New York Yankees Acquire Eduardo Rodriguez From Arizona Diamondbacks
Since June 12th, the Yankees have gone 13-19, highlighted by a mini five-game winning streak from July 6th to July 11th. They scored three runs or fewer in 11 games over their final 18 games in June. New York opened this month by scoring five runs or more in 10 consecutive games, but they lost their first five matchups.
The Yankees sit third in runs scored (520), first in home runs (156), and fourth in RBIs (499). They’ve stolen 63 bases (20th). New York has underachieved expectations in ERA (4.13), with 16 wins, 20 losses, and 26 saves. Their pitching staff sits 15th in ERA (3.90), but their WHIP (1.221) paints a better picture.
Yankees Areas of Risk
- Luke Weaver (RP) – After missing 15 days in May, the magic has left his right arm (4.82 ERA) due to allowing six home runs. His hits allowed (14) and strikeouts (22) over this span (18.2) suggest better days, supported by his last three outings (no runs, two baserunners, and six strikeouts over 4.2 innings).
- Marcus Stroman (SP) – Since returning from the injured list, Stroman has given the Yankees four competitive short-inning starts (3.00 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 21.0 innings) despite showing weakness in his strikeouts (12) and home runs allowed (3). New York must decide if Stroman offers enough to help them down the stretch.
- Will Warren (SP) – The bad has outweighed the good for Warren over his last starts, leading to losing stats in all areas (5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 48.1 innings).
- Cam Schlittler (SP) – Will the developing arm issue for Schlittler lead to a longer problem?
- Oswald Peraza (3B) – New York needs an upgrade at either second or third base. Peraza showed more upside in the minors, and his bat has been empty all year with the Yankees (.147/17/3/13/1 over 150 at-bats).
The Yankees have two aces (Max Fried and Carlos Rodon), which gives them a fighter's chance in the postseason if both arms are on point. The challenge for New York is winning enough games to hold off the Rays and Red Sox, along with catching the Blue Jays in the AL East. Luis Gil should be back soon, hopefully adding more depth to the Yankees’ starting rotation.
New York Yankees - Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Mock Trade
The best out to fix the backend of their starting rotation is to take on a high-paid starting arm that has underachieved expectations. The pitcher who fits this profile is Eduardo Rodriguez. He’s owned $20 million next season, while also having vesting options in 2027 and 2028.
Over his last seven starts, Rodriguez allowed two runs or fewer in six matchups, but the Royals drilled him for eight runs and 12 baserunners on July 4th over 4.1 innings. He posted a 3.16 ERA, 1.468 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over his other 31.1 innings over this span. On the downside, Rodriguez served up eight home runs over his last 35.2 innings.
To acquire Rodriguez and his salary, New York would need to offer Chase Hampton (coming off TJ surgery) and a pitcher in the realm of Carlos Lagrange.
Hampton most likely won’t help New York until 2027 (he had surgery on 2/21 this season). New York drafted him in the sixth round in 2022. He has 13 starts of experience at AA (3.99 ERA and 1.255 WHIP over 65.1 innings with 72 strikeouts).
This season, Lagrange made 14 starts between High A and AA, leading to an impressive 113 strikeouts over 77.1 innings. Unfortunately, his ERA (3.84) didn’t come along for the ride despite a favorable 1.10 WHIP.