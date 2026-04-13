MLB Mock Trade: Oneil Cruz Sees Fantasy Baseball Value Elevate With Trade To Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates have gotten off to one of the fastest starts of any MLB team to start the 2026 season. Outfielder Oneil Cruz is showing out following an up-and-down campaign last year, flashing on the offensive end. Despite some struggles defensively, the 27-year-old is garnering significant interest from contenders throughout the majors.

The team has reportedly taken calls leading up to the regular season, but has since rescinded trade interest following Cruz’s hot start to the year. Still, plenty of teams could be willing to offer a significant return for the rising star. He’s flashed career-best efficiency over Pittsburgh’s 7-5 start to the season, hitting a promising .339 average with 20 hits, 13 RBIs, 11 runs and five homers.

It would likely take a sizable return to convince the Pirates to move off Cruz, though several contenders could present favorable returns. Monitoring potential trade partners, the New York Yankees have been linked to Cruz throughout the offseason, and could continue to pursue a trade for the outfielder this year.

The Yankees have a plethora of assets to offer in a potential trade for Cruz, which could benefit both sides over the long-term. Let’s look at a mock trade that sends Cruz to New York:

Pittsburgh Pirates-New York Yankees Mock Trade & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Apr 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh receives Jasson Dominguez, Carlos Lagrange, Spencer Jones

New York receives Oneil Cruz

In the proposed deal, the Pirates deal Cruz to the Yankees in exchange for a trio of players. Jasson Dominguez showed promising flashes in his rookie season, and projects to step in as an immediate upgrade over Cruz on the defensive end, where the 27-year-old has struggled at times to start the season. Jones offers a powerful lefty bat, coming off a 35-homer campaign in 2025 at the Double and Triple A levels. Highly touted righty ace Carlos Lagrange rounds out the deal, shoring up one of the top bullpens in the majors.

From a fantasy baseball perspective, Cruz could build on an encouraging start to the season by joining an elite rotation in New York. The star outfielder is already putting forth one of the top offensive stretches of his career, sustaining efficient output with remarkable pop from the plate. He’s sustained his league-leading base-running versatility and projects to sustain his recent trend of fantasy production.

Why The Pirates Make The Deal

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pirates could wait for a greater sample size before making a decision on Cruz in the trade market. He’s struggled to sustain consistency throughout his career despite boasting elite physical tools, though his ceiling remains untapped. The team could continue to be patient with his development, or pull the trigger on a trade with notable upside. Dominguez is an immediate upgrade on the defensive end and showed tremendous potential in his rookie season. Lagrange and Jones are promising prospects who could present long-term upside for the club.

Why The Yankees Make The Deal

Apr 6, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Yankees are in win-now mode coming off back-to-back postseason exits, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS last season. New York has expressed interest in a deal for Cruz, which could present a high-risk, high-reward target for the team. His offensive tools add a lot of firepower to one of the top batting rotations in the majors and he’s yet to reach his full potential, which could be realized under manager Aaron Boone. The return is steep, but the upside is undeniable as the Yankees look to claim their first pennant since 2009.

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