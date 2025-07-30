MLB Mock Trade: Padres Deal Dylan Cease To Cincinnati Reds For Brady Singer & More
With the San Diego Padres clinging to the third Wild Card playoff spot in the National League two-thirds into the 2025 season, their fans should send a cease and desist letter to the Padres’ front office to stop the Padres' manager from wheeling out their so-called ace every fifth day. The company line should be addition by subtraction based on his failure against most NL playoff contenders this year.
Dylan Cease Recent Struggles:
- Vs. New York Mets (five runs, 10 baserunners, and one home run over 4.2 innings with nine strikeouts)
- Vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, and four strikeouts over six innings)
- Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.417 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts over 12.0 innings)
- Vs. Chicago Cubs (3.18 ERA, 1.412 WHIP, and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings)
- Vs. Milwaukee Brewers (no starts so far this year)
- Vs. Cincinnati Reds (three runs, eight baserunners, and two home runs over four innings with eight strikeouts)
San Diego ranks fifth in ERA (3.60), well ahead of the money slinging Los Angeles Dodgers (4.24 – 23rd). Their bullpen leads the majors in ERA (2.99) and saves (36), with 33 wins and 18 losses.
Without Dylan Cease, the Padres would have one remaining trusted starter – Nick Pivetta (10-3 over 121.1 innings with a 2.81 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts).
Granted, Cease has underperformed expectations this season (3-10 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 153 strikeouts over 118.1 innings), but he has allowed three runs or fewer in 17 of his 22 starts. From April 14th to June 10th, over 11 matchups, he had a 3.39 ERA, 1.230 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts over 61.0 innings. His struggles in July (0-3 with a 5.67 ERA, 1.370 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 27.0 innings) are tied to seven home runs allowed (10 over his previous 91.1 innings).
At this point, the market for Cease appears limited due to his struggles and pending free agency.
San Diego Padres - Cincinnati Reds MLB Mock Trade
Padres Receive
Brady Singer
Nick Martinez
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Reds Receive
Dylan Cease
Luis Campusano
David Morgan
In a surprise move, the Reds decide to enter the trade market by making a push for Cease, Luis Campusano, and David Morgan for Brady Singer, Nick Martinez, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Cincinnati’s motivation was to upgrade one starting spot in their rotation, with the other coming from the return of Hunter Greene over the next couple of weeks.
Brady Singer has been a backend inning-eater this year while flashing some nice games at times. After 21 starts, he is 8-8 with a 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts over 109.2 innings. Singer has one more arbitration year before hitting free agency in 2027.
Nick Martinez pitched well for the Padres and Reds from 2022 to 2024 (20-15 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 317 strikeouts over 359.0 innings) while making 35 starts over 152 games. He has had a Jekyll and Hyde season in 2025, marked by multiple disastrous showings (allowing four runs or more in one-third of his 21 starts), which has led to a regression in his ERA (4.69). He will be a free agent in 2026.
The Padres turn one struggling starter into two potential steady options, while gaining a talented upgrade at first base.
Injuries have been an issue for Encarnacion-Strand over the past two seasons, and Cincinnati has yet to commit to him as a viable part of their offense. He gives San Diego an upgrade in power at first base, along with a much higher ceiling than they currently have at the position in the majors and the upper levels over the minors. Over the past two seasons, Encarnacion-Strand hit .199 in the majors over 246 at-bats with 26 runs, eight home runs, 35 RBIs, and 67 strikeouts.
Cincinnati adds length to its bullpen by acquiring Morgan. He brings a high 90s fastball with success this season with the Padres (2.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts over 26.0 innings). The Reds view him as a potential closing option down the road.
Luis Campunsano has yet to find his way in the majors, but his bat has been productive this year at AAA (.297/49/14/50/2 over 236 at-bats). He has also shown a favorable approach (42 walks and 47 strikeouts) this season. His addition gives the Reds a younger catcher with upside, as Tyler Stephenson is under contract for one more arbitration season.