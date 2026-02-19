MLB Mock Trade: Padres Send All-Star Fernando Tatís Jr. to Tigers

In a hypothetical blockbuster trade, superstar outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. could dramatically alter the trajectory of any team lucky enough to acquire him. In 2025, Tatis posted a .268 batting average, .368 OBP, .446 slugging percentage, and .814 OPS, with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, 32 stolen bases, and 111 runs scored over 155 games.

Beyond the raw numbers, Tatis brings elite power, speed, and multi-category production, making him a game-changing presence in the lineup, both on the field and in fantasy baseball. His combination of consistent run production, home run potential, and stolen base ability would provide immediate impact to a team looking to compete at the highest level.

Here’s what it would look like for the Detroit Tigers to acquire him.

Detroit Tigers - San Diego Padres MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Tigers Acquire:

Fernando Tatís Jr. (OF)

Padres Acquire:

Max Clark (OF)

Kevin McGonigle (INF)

Jackson Jobe (RHP)

In 2025, Tatis posted a .268 batting average, .368 OBP, .446 SLG, and .814 OPS with 25 home runs, 71 RBI, 32 stolen bases, and 111 runs scored in 155 games. In fantasy baseball, he was a top‑10 overall performer, contributing across multiple categories. His combination of power, speed, and run production makes him a multi-category anchor. Losing him in a fantasy lineup would significantly impact home runs, stolen bases, runs, and RBIs, making him extremely difficult to replace in redraft formats.

Clark spent 2025 in High-A and Double-A, hitting .271/.403/.432 with 14 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 111 games. He didn’t play in MLB, so his fantasy value is purely for dynasty or keeper formats. His combination of on-base ability, emerging power, and speed gives him high upside. If he debuts in 2026, Clark could contribute across batting average, stolen bases, runs, and eventually power, making him a potential multi-category asset in keeper leagues.

McGonigle had a standout minor league season in 2025, hitting .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 88 games. Like Clark, he has no MLB service time yet, so his value is primarily for dynasty/keeper formats. McGonigle’s power, contact skills, and on-base ability give him a very high ceiling. He has the potential to become a middle-of-the-order contributor who can provide average, power, and some speed in fantasy once he reaches the majors.

Jobe appeared in MLB in 2025 but was limited due to injury, posting roughly a 4–1 record, 4.22 ERA, and 39 strikeouts in 49 innings. In fantasy terms, he is not yet a high-impact starter. His strikeout rates are moderate, and his workload is inconsistent. However, Jobe has long-term upside as a rotation arm, so he carries value in dynasty or keeper formats, but in redraft leagues, he would be considered a lower-end streaming option or a speculative pick.

Keith played in MLB in 2025 and put up .256 batting average with 13 home runs and 45 RBI. His fantasy impact is modest; he provides solid batting average and occasional power but is not a game-changing contributor. He’s best viewed as a depth bat or a keeper league piece with upside if given an expanded role. In redraft formats, his value is limited unless he develops more power or run production in 2026.

Why The Tigers Make The Trade

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits a grand slam home run during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

If the Detroit Tigers made a blockbuster move for Fernando Tatis Jr., it would signal that their competitive window is open and they’re ready to contend immediately. Tatis, a 27-year-old MVP-caliber player under long-term control, would give Detroit a top-five bat in the American League and a marketable franchise face.

Trading elite prospects like Max Clark or Jackson Jobe for a proven superstar converts potential into immediate production, accelerating their timeline to contention while reducing the risk inherent in prospect development. With young players still on cost-controlled deals, Detroit has the financial flexibility to absorb his contract, and adding Tatis could instantly make them the favorite in a winnable AL Central.

Beyond on-field impact, a player of his caliber boosts ticket sales, national exposure, and long-term brand relevance. The risk is significant; they would be giving up elite prospects and depth, but the reward is a proven superstar in his prime who could transform the team into a legitimate contender overnight.

Why The Padres Make The Trade

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the San Diego Padres considered trading Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Detroit Tigers in the 2026 offseason, it wouldn’t be because they want to move their franchise star; it would be about direction and timing. Tatis is 27 and under contract through 2034, so dealing him would create major payroll flexibility, reduce long-term risk, and allow the Padres to maximize his value while he’s still in his prime.

A Detroit package built around Max Clark, Jackson Jobe, Colt Keith, and Kevin McGonigle would give San Diego multiple cost-controlled cornerstone pieces, including a potential frontline starter and impact bats. Instead of rebuilding from the ground up, the Padres could retool with young, controllable talent that better aligns with a new competitive window.

Ultimately, a move like this would only happen if San Diego believed its current roster wasn’t positioned to contend in the near term and if Tatis agreed to waive his no-trade clause.

