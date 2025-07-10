Fantasy Sports

MLB Mock Trade: Philadelphia Phillies Land Pittsburgh Pirates Reliever David Bednar

The Phillies are eyeing a deep postseason run and could target Pirates closer David Bednar at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline to bolster their bullpen and solidify their World Series hopes.

Mark Morales-Smith

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at PNC Park.
The Philadelphia Phillies currently sit atop the NL East standings and look to be the class of the division. We'd expect them to pull away by the time that we get to fall baseball. However, their roster isn't perfect, and they will be buyers at the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline. Their bullpen is an area that they will likely look to improve. 

Philly is one of the few teams that have a shot to match up with and derail the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Playoffs. Adding a stud relief pitcher to throw high-leverage innings could be key to them making a deep playoff run and trying to get back to the World Series.

One of the teams that is expected to be a key seller at the deadline is the Pittsburgh Pirates. They hold the keys to a handful of impressive pitchers who can help contenders get over the hump in the playoffs. One of those pitchers is righty David Bednar. He's an outstanding reliever who mainly serves as the Pirates' closer, but could be used as a high-leverage setup man as well. 

The two-time All-Star currently holds a .270 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 30 innings and a 1.13 WHIP. The price won't be cheap for a relief pitcher of this caliber, but he is a true difference maker that a contender can add to their bullpen. 

MLB Mock Trade: Philadelphia Phillies - Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies Receive

RHP David Bednar

Pittsburgh Pirates Receive

Prospect - OF Dante Nori

Prospect - SS Bryan Rincon

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Phillies

With this trade, the Phillies will be adding a piece that could legitimately be the difference in winning a World Series or making an early exit in the playoffs. This roster doesn't have a ton of weaknesses, and this move would go a long way to solidify their biggest concern. Paying up for Bednar would be an all-in move from a team that's all in, and with this deal, they get to hold on to coveted prospect Justin Crawford, who they reportedly would prefer not to move.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pirates

The Pirates continue to rebuild and reload with young prospects. They have slowly been adding talent and could be a team to watch in a few years. Moving a 30-year-old stud reliever to build for the future makes sense. They'd be receiving a talented young pitcher and two young bats. Although they don't get Crawford in this deal, it's still a solid haul for a guy who likely won't still be in his prime once this team is ready to compete for the playoffs.   

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Not much changes for Bednar in this deal as far as personal performance goes. He's already been pitching great, so he's not going to get significantly better. We also don't have any reason to believe he'd be taking a step back. The only thing to watch here is what role Philly decides to use him in. As a closer, his save opportunities would rise, but there is a chance he could be used in middle relief.   

