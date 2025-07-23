MLB Mock Trade: Pirates Swap David Bednar For Otto Kemp With Philadelphia Phillies
When looking for potential World Series-winning teams, the best structure typically requires two ace starting pitchers and a shutdown closer, along with offensive strength, supported by a bat that can deliver the big hits in the most crucial parts of the game. The Philadelphia Phillies check multiple boxes in their quest to win their third World Series Title.
Their offense has underachieved so far this season: runs (461 – 12th), home runs (110 – 16th), RBIs (438 – 12th), and stolen bases (88 – 6th). For the most part, Philadelphia doesn’t need any batting upgrades. Their veteran players who are trailing expectations must play better down the stretch and in the postseason for Philly to make a deep playoff run. Otton Kemp is more than viable covering for Alec Bohn (rib issue), and Justin Crawford gives Philadelphia speed insurance in the outfield.
Philadelphia ranks eighth in ERA (3.68), highlighted by three star pitchers.
Philadelphia Phillies Top-Tier Pitchers:
- Zach Wheeler – 9-3 with a 2.39 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 164 strikeouts over 128.0 innings.
- Cristopher Sanchez – 9-2 with a 2.40 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 134 strikeouts over 124.0 innings.
- Ranger Suarez – 7-4 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 88.0 innings.
Aaron Nola struggled to open this year, but he has plenty of experience and a fresh arm heading into the last two months of the year. The Phillies will send him out to begin his rehab work next week. At the very least, he gives Philadelphia a trusted arm every fifth day when Nola returns.
Their bullpen ERA (4.27) screams disaster in the late innings in the postseason, but Philadelphia has two starting arms (Mick Abel and Andrew Painter) in the minors that will help late innings in September. Additionally, Jose Alvarado is expected to return from his 80-game suspension in mid-August.
Philadelphia Phillies - Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade
Philadelphia Phillies Receive
RHP David Bednar
Pittsburgh Pirates Receive
Prospect - 3B Otto Kemp
The best closing option available this summer is David Bednar. Over his last 27.0 innings, he has 1.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts while converting all 12 of his saves. Philadelphia must find a way to trade for him this summer.
I would be willing to trade Otto Kemp for David Bednar.
Kemp started this season at age 25 with minimal experience at AAA (9-for-45 with five runs, two RBIs, and one steal). Over his first 251 games in the minors over three seasons, he hit .259 with 164 runs, 23 home runs, 121 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases over 879 at-bats. His path projected him as a league-average hitter with a 15/20 profile at third base.
This season, Kemp posted elite stats over 224 at-bats at AAA (.313 with 49 runs, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases). His walk rate (9.3) was an asset while his strikeout rate (25.3) still invited risk at the major league level. The Phillies have given him 31 games of experience this season, but Kemp has yet to establish himself (.255/12/2/12/1 over 102 at-bats).
Philadelphia has Bryce Harper locked up through 2031 at first base, and Alec Bohm (free agent in 2027) offers a higher ceiling at third base. The window for the Phillies to win is now, and they have a player who had a career season in the minors. Could Kemp get better? Sure, but he isn’t going to be a difference-maker this year, and the lifeline of Zack Wheeler (35 – free agent in 2028) as a frontline starter isn’t going to last many more seasons.
Bednar won’t be a free agent until 2027, giving the Phillies more time to develop Orion Kerkering into a possible closing arm. As in fantasy sports, a team must give up something of value to help their team win. At times, that requires overpaying.