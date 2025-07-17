MLB Mock Trade: Pittsburgh Pirates Deal Ke’Bryan Hayes To New York Yankees
The New York Yankees boast one of the most dangerous lineups in the American League, led by the ever-explosive Aaron Judge. Their pitching staff is solid, hovering above league average, but the same can’t be said for their defensive consistency — particularly on the left side of the infield. While the Yankees have been linked to Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez to fill the void at third base, reigning Gold Glove winner Ke’Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is on their radar and could be a decent consolation prize. Hayes isn’t the type of player to energize a fanbase but his presence would address a lot of the issues New York currently faces in the infield.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Noah Hiles, Hayes has better than a 50/50 shot at being dealt before the deadline.
Hayes is nothing short of a defensive juggernaut, ranking near the top of the league with 13 Outs Above Average and 10 Runs Prevented in 2025. Offensively, though, the glove far outweighs the bat — he’s slashing just .238 with two homers in 328 at-bats. Still, with Oswald Peraza struggling to hold down third base, the Yankees may be willing to overlook the lack of pop in exchange for elite glovework. Yes, Hayes is under contract through 2030 on a sizable eight-year, $70 million deal — but for a team in win-now mode, his defensive prowess could be a game-changer in the Bronx.
So, what might a potential deal between the Yankees and Pirates look like? Let’s dive into a mock trade that could make sense for both sides.
New York Yankees - Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade
New York Yankees Receive
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates Receive
RHP JT Brubaker
Prospect RHP Carlos Lagrange
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Yankees
The Yankees are no strangers to headline-grabbing deadline moves, but Ke’Bryan Hayes would represent more of an under-the-radar upgrade than a flashy blockbuster. While his bat hasn’t blossomed quite as expected and past back issues have hampered his availability, there are signs of life at the plate. Since June 8, Hayes has quietly hit .274.
Even if he’s not as enticing offensively as Eugenio Suárez, Hayes could instantly elevate the Yankees’ infield defense and offer long-term stability at the hot corner. He can’t be any worse than Oswald Peraza, who’s currently batting a dismal .149 with just three home runs. Hayes may not be a powerhouse, but he reaches base at a far better clip, and in a lineup stacked with sluggers like Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees might just be able to unlock the next gear in his offensive game — especially playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Yankee Stadium. Not to mention, Hayes has value on the basepaths with 10 stolen bases in 2025.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Pirates
The Pirates are still firmly in rebuild mode in the National League, and with Hayes battling injuries and trending downward at the plate, the front office may decide he's more trouble than he's worth. In this hypothetical deal, Pittsburgh would land a promising young arm in Carlos Lagrange — who’s posted a 4-2 record with a 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in Double-A — potentially slotting into a future rotation headlined by Paul Skenes.
They’d also reunite with veteran reliever JT Brubaker, bringing a steady bullpen presence to a young pitching staff. Plus, dealing Hayes would open the door for the Bucs to take a closer look at infield prospects like Jack Brannigan or Jhonny Severino, both of whom could be ready for a crack at third base.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Hayes is undoubtedly the biggest winner in this hypothetical swap. PNC Park is notoriously pitcher-friendly, so a move to the short porches of Yankee Stadium could be exactly what he needs to unlock his offensive potential. While he’s not known for his power, right-handed hitters tend to thrive in the Bronx — and with a far more potent lineup, Hayes could see noticeable boosts in batting average, runs, and RBIs. A change of scenery and a stacked lineup might be the perfect recipe to jumpstart his bat.