MLB Mock Trade: Rays Send All-Star Yandy Díaz to Reds

Yandy Díaz is one of the most reliable and versatile bats in baseball, combining high contact, excellent on-base skills, and power with the ability to play first base or DH. He consistently provides a middle-of-the-order presence capable of driving in runs, scoring, and boosting a lineup’s overall efficiency.

For a team looking to contend in 2026, acquiring Díaz could immediately stabilize run production and add a dependable veteran presence in the heart of the order.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays, with a strong farm system and a focus on sustainable success, could look to retool by trading Díaz to replenish young, controllable talent and balance their long-term roster construction.

Here’s what it would look like for the Cincinnati Reds to acquire him.

Cincinnati Reds - Tampa Bay Rays MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Reds Acquire:

Yandy Diaz (INF)

Rays Acquire:

Sal Stewart (INF)

Cam Collier (INF)

If Yandy Díaz is traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2026, his fantasy profile remains strong, especially in 5×5 formats and points leagues that value high batting average and run production. In 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays, Díaz hit .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs, 83 RBIs, 79 runs scored, and three stolen bases over 150 games backed by an .848 OPS and a 104 wRC+. His elite contact skills and on‑base ability make him a prized asset in fantasy, particularly at first base or DH, where quality bats are premium.

If Sal Stewart heads to the Rays in 2026 as part of the return, his fantasy impact right away is minor but high upside in dynasty and keeper formats. In 2025, he debuted with Cincinnati and slashed .255/.293/.545 with 5 home runs and 8 RBIs in 55 at‑bats, posting an .838 OPS in his first big‑league action after dominating the minors.

While those counting stats are modest due to limited playing time, they indicate legitimate power potential, and his high OPS in a small sample signals fantasy appeal if he gets regular at‑bats. Stewart’s real value comes from his prospect projection: he hit .309 with a .907 OPS, 20 homers, and 17 steals across Double‑A and Triple‑A in 2025. In dynasty leagues, he’s the kind of bat worth stashing and watching develop, with future upside in power and run production once he settles into a regular role.

In redraft formats in 2026, unless he earns everyday playing time, his impact is limited but promising as a breakout stash candidate.

Cam Collier brings an intriguing projection but a more speculative fantasy profile. In 2025across multiple minor league levels, he struggled with power after returning from injury, hittingonly 4 home runs across his combined stintsbut showing a strong overall approach with a .279 average and .391 OBP, indicating solid contact and plate discipline.

Collier’s draft pedigree and run tool suggest future fantasy upside, particularly in power categories, but his inconsistent power output and defensive limitations make him more of a deep dynasty lottery ticket than an immediate contributor.

If he progresses and sees significant MLB time in 2026, his fantasy value could grow, but entering the season, he’s best viewed as a long‑term development piece with upside rather than a redraft league asset.

Why The Reds Make The Trade

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) hits an rbi single against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Reds make this trade because they are prioritizing immediate offensive stability and lineup protection over potential long-term upside. Díaz provides a proven, right-handed, contact-oriented bat who can hit for average, draw walks, and produce runs in the middle of the order.

With his ability to play 1B or DH, he slots into the Reds’ lineup without displacing younger core players, giving the team flexibility to develop its prospects while still remaining competitive.

From Cincinnati’s perspective, the benefits are clear: Díaz brings a high on-base percentage and consistent production against both left- and right-handed pitching, reducing offensive volatility.

For a team that might be blending youth with veterans, adding a controllable, reliable hitter helps protect their developing lineup and allows younger players to hit around him rather than carry the burden of run production themselves.

Although the Reds give up Sal Stewart and Cam Collier, both of whom have high ceilings but remain unproven in the majors, the trade shifts the balance toward win-now stability.

Essentially, they exchange uncertain future potential for a short- to medium-term impact bat, which can anchor the middle of the order, improve run scoring, and strengthen the team for a playoff push or a competitive 2026 season.

Why The Rays Make The Trade

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) gestures after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays would make this trade because it fits their long‑term roster construction philosophy of turning short‑term veterans into controllable young talent with upside.

Yandy Díaz is a proven, high‑contact bat with on‑base skills and versatility who can help a contender immediately, but the Rays are looking to retool and restock their system rather than prioritize a veteran first baseman/DH for the long haul.

In return, they would acquire Sal Stewart, who debuted with the Cincinnati Reds in 2025 and slashed about .255/.293/.545 with five home runs and eight RBIs in 55 at‑bats, showing serious power potential in a small sample in the big leagues after dominating in the minors.

Stewart adds youthful upside and multiple years of team control, making him an attractive building‑block piece for Tampa Bay’s future.

The Rays would also receive Cam Collier, another young corner bat with raw power upside, giving them depth and flexibility in their prospect pool. By trading Díaz’s current production for these younger controllable players, the Rays align the return with their competitive timeline and maintain the ability to mold impact talent that could contribute for years.

