MLB Mock Trade: Royals Acquire All-Star Outfielder Bryan Reynolds in Package Including Former Top Prospect

In this MLB mock trade, the Pittsburgh Pirates would send Bryan Reynolds to the Kansas City Royals, giving the Royals a proven switch-hitting middle-of-the-order bat.

Reynolds’ power, contact ability, and versatility would immediately boost Kansas City’s offense, providing protection for other hitters and helping stabilize a lineup in need of consistent production.

Let’s take a look at what it would take for the Royals to acquire him.

Kansas City Royals - Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Baseball Impact

Royals Acquire:

Bryan Reynolds (OF)

Pirates Acquire:

Jac Caglianone (OF/1B)

Ben Kudrna (RHP)

Steven Zobac (RHP)

In 2025, Bryan Reynolds hit .237/.301/.393 with 10 home runs, 45 RBIs, and 2 stolen bases over 82 games, a dip from his previous production but still showing his ability to contribute in multiple categories. Moving to Kansas City gives him a chance to play every day in a lineup that desperately needs a middle-of-the-order bat.

For fantasy purposes, Reynolds projects as a mid-tier OF2/OF3 in standard leagues, offering moderate power and occasional speed while benefiting from regular at-bats. If he regains his earlier form, he could provide 25–30 HR, .270–.280 AVG, and solid counting stats, making him a strong value in OBP-focused leagues.

Jac Caglianone struggled in 2025, hitting .157 with 7 home runs and 18 RBIs, but his minor league success (.323/.391/.600 with 15 HR) shows his elite power potential. A trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates could boost his fantasy value, giving him everyday at-bats in a weak lineup and more RBI and run opportunities.

While PNC Park isn’t a major boost, consistent playing time could push him to .230–.250 with 18–24 HR, 60+ RBIs, and 65+ runs, turning him from a fringe option into a low-end starter with breakout upside, though contact issues remain a risk.

Ben Kudrna didn’t reach the majors in 2025, posting a 5.30 ERA with 106 strikeouts and a 1.44 WHIP over 105.1 innings in Double-A and Triple-A, showing strong strikeout ability but inconsistent command. In fantasy terms, he had little value that year, serving mainly as a high-upside prospect.

A trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates could boost his appeal by giving him an earlier MLB opportunity and regular innings, making him a deeper-league flier or mid-rotation lottery ticket. If he can translate his strikeouts to the majors while managing walks, he could provide modest fantasy value, but command issues still make him a risky option.

Steven Zobac struggled in 2025, posting a 7.25 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 44.2 minor league innings, showing strikeout potential but poor command and limited MLB readiness. He had no fantasy value that year, but a trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates could give him a clearer path to major league innings in 2026.

In that scenario, he could provide strikeouts and innings in deeper leagues as a back-of-rotation starter or long reliever, though command issues make him a high-risk, lottery-ticket option rather than a reliable fantasy asset.

Why The Royals Make The Trade

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high fives teammates after the victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals would make this trade because acquiring Bryan Reynolds immediately upgrades their lineup with a switch‑hitting, middle-of-the-order bat.

Kansas City has struggled offensively in recent seasons, ranking near the bottom in runs and OPS, so Reynolds’ ability to provide consistent contact, gap power, and positional versatility addresses a clear roster need.

Even though he carries a long-term contract, the Royals are betting that pairing Reynolds with their young core accelerates competitiveness and helps develop a more balanced, productive lineup.

In exchange, they give up high-upside prospects and young pitching, which is a calculated cost for an established, proven contributor who can impact games immediately and stabilize the offense for multiple seasons.

Why The Pirates Make The Trade

Sep 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Jac Caglianone (14) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates would make this trade because it allows them to convert Bryan Reynolds, a veteran with a sizable contract, into multiple high-upside, controllable assets.

Reynolds has shown offensive talent but his 2025 season (.237/.301/.393, 10 HR, 45 RBI in 82 games) highlighted some inconsistency, and his long-term salary could limit flexibility for a rebuilding team.

By acquiring prospects like Jac Caglianone and young pitching arms Ben Kudrna and Steven Zobac, the Pirates restock their farm system with cornerstone talent while adding MLB-ready pitching depth.

This trade spreads the risk across multiple players, accelerates their rebuild, and gives them a stronger foundation to contend sustainably in the future rather than relying on one veteran bat.

