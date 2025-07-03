MLB Mock Trade: San Diego Padres Acquire Luis Robert Jr. From White Sox
A name that has continuously come in trade talks for well over a year now is Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. However, the once outstanding slugger has seen a steep decline in production while being bogged down in Chicago. Just two seasons ago, he slugged .542 with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs. His average during that 2023 campaign was .264, which was his lowest since his rookie season in 2020. This year, through 73 games, he's batting just .185 with just eight home runs and 32 RBIs. This is easily the worst we've ever seen him look.
However, there are still teams that are interested in adding the 27-year-old with the hope that a fresh start and playing for a contender will lead to a return to form. One of those teams that could be interested in him is the San Diego Padres, who are always trying to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. While they are a safe distance behind the Dodgers in the division, the Padres are still on pace to win a wild card spot, and all you have to do is get in to have a shot with the kind of talent that team has.
San Diego Padres - Chicago White Sox Mock Trade
San Diego Padres Receive
OF Luis Robert Jr.
Chicago White Sox Receive
Pitcher Cash Mayfield
INF Jacob Gonzalez
OF Wilfred Veras
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Padres
San Diego gets an outfield bat with pop in it for a reasonable price. While Robert Jr. hasn't been hitting well as of late, they know the potential is there. This team is looking to win now, and Robert Jr. is a player who can get hot and carry a team through a playoff series. Playing for a contender could be the motivation he needs.
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the White Sox
It's become clear that it's time to let Robert Jr. move on. Playing for a losing team is wearing on him, and they need young prospects. Mayfield is an impressive lefty while they also add a versatile infielder and outfielder that they can hope develop into pieces for the future.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Things can't get worse for Robert Jr. Playing on a legitimate contender on an offense that will surround him with both protection and have runners on base could completely revitalize his career. It's hard to imagine this not being a better situation for the still-young outfielder.