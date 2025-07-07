MLB Mock Trade: San Diego Padres Land Josh Naylor From Arizona Diamondbacks
Perhaps no team in the league is in need of a lefty in their lineup than the San Diego Padres. Just about every potential option on the market has been rumored to them. One left-handed hitter who is highly expected to be available at the MLB July 31 trade deadline is Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor. While at just two games under .500 the D-Backs aren't a lock to be sellers, executives around the league expect them to be, according to The Athletics' Jim Bowden.
"The Diamondbacks say they will be buyers at the trade deadline, with acquiring pitching the priority," Bowden wrote. "However, opposing teams believe they'll be sellers, or at least open to trading their impending free-agent bats for more pitching; one of those hitters, Naylor, was mentioned more than any other position player by execs in our poll... Naylor, 28, is slashing .304/.359/.471 with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs. Last season he mashed 31 home runs with 108 RBIs for Cleveland. Several teams, including the Mariners, Rangers, Giants, Reds and Red Sox, need a power bat like Naylor."
Currently, Naylor is batting .298 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs in Arizona with an OPS of .811. His bat would be the perfect fit in San Diego for a team looking to get over the hump in the NL Playoffs and make a run to the World Series.
Arizona Diamondbacks - San Diego Padres Mock Trade
San Diego Padres Receive
1B Josh Naylor
Arizona Diamondbacks Receive
Prospect - LHP Kash Mayfield
Prospect - RHP Henry Baez
Prospect - OF Kai Roberts
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Padres
This is a haul to give up for the Padres, but at this point, it's World Series or bust for San Diego. Everyone in San Diego wants and expects to win. With a gauntlet to run in the National League, they will have to pay up to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and the other top teams in the league, and that's before they even have to deal with the best in the American League.
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Diamondbacks
They won't get a better package than this. Mayfield is a top prospect, and they add an additional young pitcher, Baez, who has a ton of potential. Roberts is an outfielder they will hope to develop into a big-leaguer. Those pitchers are building blocks who can help carry this team into the future.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
An already strong player joining one of the most explosive lineups in the league that always has players on base can only help Naylor. This is the best-case scenario for everyone involved. The Padres get the left-handed jolt they need in their lineup, and the D-Backs get the pitching for the future they covet.