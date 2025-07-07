MLB Mock Trade: Mariners Acquire Ryan O'Hearn From Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles' season is not going as they planned, with the team sitting at nine games under .500 and in last place in the American League East. They look like they will more than likely be sellers when we reach the MLB July 31 trade deadline. One of their most intriguing trade pieces is their left-handed hitter, Ryan O'Hearn. On a contender, he will serve as a platoon hitter who specializes in beating up on right-handed pitchers.
The 31-year-old journeyman first baseman is batting .300 with a .392 on-base percentage while slugging .500 with an .892 OPS against righties. Overall, he's batting .287 with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs with an .839 OPS. His last three years with the Orioles have seen him break out as a key piece to a winning team. The struggling Orioles see the value they have in him, and it makes all the sense in the world for them to move him now, with their season going in the wrong direction and O'Hearn on an expiring contract.
The Seattle Mariners find themselves fighting for a playoff spot in the American League Wild Card race and need an impact left-handed bat that they can plug into their lineup. O'Hearn is the perfect fit and quite possibly the best value for production on the market this summer.
Baltimore Orioles - Seattle Mariners Mock Trade
Seattle Mariners Receive
Ryan O'Hearn
Baltimore Orioles Receive
1B/DH Rowdy Telez
Prospect - RHP Michael Morales
Prospect - INF Luis Susibel
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Mariners
Mariners get the left-handed bat that they need, which gives them a chance to compete this year. For a team that hasn't seen a whole lot of playoff appearances over the past few decades, they need to make the most out of every opportunity because they've been few and far between. The only important piece they are losing is Michael Morales. Rowdy Telez is essentially addition by subtraction.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Orioles
Baltimore moves an expiring contract for a young starting pitching prospect they hope to build around for the future, as well as a versatile young prospect they can develop in their minor league system. Telez will serve as a placeholder they can use at 1B/DH/PH for the remainder of the season.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Any time a player moves to a better lineup with more of an incentive to win based on a playoff race, it should help the batter. By the time the trade deadline has passed, the Mariners' lineup should be much better than the Orioles' lineup. We don't expect O'Hearn to be the only player they move this July.