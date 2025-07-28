MLB Mock Trade: Texas Rangers Land Ryan Walker From Giants For Jon Gray And Cole Winn
The Texas Rangers entered July with a 41-44 record while struggling to win games within their division (ATH – 2-5, HOU – 3-2, LAA – 3-0, and SEA – 2-7). Twenty-one games later, they find themselves in the heart of the Wild Card playoff race after going 15-6, highlighted by their last 10 games (9-1). Texas went 7-3 this month vs. teams in the AL West.
Texas Rangers Playoff Push
After 106 games, the Rangers lead the majors in ERA (3.18). Jacob deGrom has returned to his ace status in his third season with Texas (10-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, and 118.1 innings). Despite missing about a month of the season, Nathan Eovaldi is having the best season (8-3 with a 1.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts over 96.0 innings) of his career at age 35.
Earlier in the year, they also caught a career run out of Tyler Mahle (6-3 with a 2.34 ERA, 1.13, and 56 strikeouts over 77 innings), but he has been out of action since June 10th with a right shoulder issue. The Rangers hope to have him back for the stretch drive over the final six weeks of the season.
Based on ERA (3.25 – 3rd), Texas appears to have strength in this bullpen, but their relievers have a 15-24 record (38.4% win rate), which is the worst in baseball. The Rangers have 27 saves, 60 holds, and 18 blown saves while ranking 24th in bullpen strikeouts (337) over 377.0 innings.
Their offense has underachieved expectations this year – 23rd in runs (429), 18th in home runs (111), 24th in RBIs (412), and fourth in stolen bases (98). The Rangers rank with the have-nots (Pirates, White Sox, Royals, Guardians, and Rockies) in on-base percentage (.299 – 27th).
Texas boasts a blend of veteran players and developing young talent, with neither side of the equation living up to their full potential in 2025. The heart and soul of this offense is Corey Seager, but the future of the offensive franchise lies in Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. The Rangers hope to have Jake Burger back soon, and Joc Pederson returned this weekend. Based on their committed salary, Texas may have to live with their preseason choices on the offensive side of the ball down the stretch, with the hopes that the nucleus of their bats rounds into form.
To make a deep run in the postseason, the Rangers need to decide if they trust a third starting pitcher to start in the postseason. In addition, Texas must find more trusted assets late in games.
The return of Jon Gray gives the Rangers a veteran arm who may be better served pitching in high-leverage situations. Since returning from the injured list (forearm), he allowed one run over five innings with two hits and one strikeout. Gray had similar success in his two appearances at AAA (3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings).
Texas Rangers - San Francisco Giants MLB Mock Trade
Texas Rangers Receive:
Ryan Walker
San Francisco Giants Receive:
Jon Gray
Cole Winn
My first target for Texas at the trade deadline is Ryan Walker. Many teams will be looking for David Bednar, but Walker is the arm that could be bought at a discount. In 2024, his right arm was sensational (10-4 with a 1.91 ERA, 0.850 WHIP, 99 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 80.0 innings). Walker has walked a few more batters (2.6 per nine) this season, leading to fewer strikeouts (8.9 per nine). His WHIP (1.104) suggests a better arm than his ERA (4.32).
For the Giants to stay in the Wild Card race, they must fix the back end of their starting rotation. Things have gone awry for them on the pitching side after trading Kyle Harrison. Haydon Birdsong flew the coup over his last five appearances (20 runs, 36 baserunners, and 17 strikeouts over 17.1 innings) due to his loss of command (18 walks). He pitches better in his first appearance at AAA (one run, five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts over four innings).
When adding the struggles of Justin Verlander (1-8 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts over 84.1 innings), San Francisco has three weak links in their starting rotation. Birdsong may rebound, so at the very least, the Giants need one starter.
I suggest that Texas trade Jon Gray and Cole Winn for Ryan Walker. Gray is a free agent after this season, and Winn has looked better in the bullpen this year (0.92 ERA, 1.089 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts over 48.2 innings) between AAA and the majors despite issuing 23 walks. Gray is a free agent after this year. Winn is a former first-round draft pick (15th overall in 2018) who won’t be a free agent until 2031.
I’d also like the Rangers to acquire a proven lefty reliever over the next couple of days.