MLB Prospect Watch: Blaze Alexander, Trey Mancini Headline Minor League Infielders

In 2020, Trey Mancini was diagnosed with cancer and missed the entire season



In 2021, he won comeback player of the year



In 2022, he won the World Series



In 2024, he didn’t play at all



In 2025, he’s slashing .308/.374/.516 in 313 PA with Arizona’s AAA team



Root for This Man