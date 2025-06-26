MLB Prospect Watch: Blaze Alexander, Trey Mancini Headline Minor League Infielders
A wave of hot-hitting minor leaguers, including Padres catcher Luis Campusano and A’s prospect Daniel Susac, is surging through AAA and making strong cases for big-league promotion. From Trey Mancini’s comeback campaign to Blaze Alexander’s power-speed combo, fantasy baseball managers have plenty of stash-worthy talent to track this week.
Catchers
Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres
The Padres gave Campusano 18 at-bats this year, but he didn’t have a hit, a run, or an RBI while taking six walks with nine strikeouts. Over his last three games at AAA, his bat shined again (8-for-13 with three runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs).
Campusano has been an excellent catching option over five seasons at AAA (.298/155/43/160/3 over 851 at-bats), with a favorable approach (100 walks and 169 strikeouts). This season in the minors, he’s hitting .316 with 30 runs, 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and two steals over 155 at-bats.
Daniel Susac, Athletics
Over his first three seasons in the minors, Susac hit .282 over 863 at-bats with 103 runs, 21 home runs, 127 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His bat has been in form since the beginning of May at AAA, resulting in a .345 batting average with 23 runs, seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and four stolen bases. The A’s drafted him 19th overall in the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft.
First Basemen
Ryan Ward, Los Angeles Dodgers
Ward has eight hits over his last 30 at-bats at AAA with 10 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs, and one steal. Over the past three seasons at AAA, his bat has shown plenty of power (74 home runs and 257 RBIs over 1,302 at-bats), but he offered a neutral batting average (.260) with a below-par strikeout rate (24.9). Ward has been hitting much better this season (.303/60/19/58/11 over 284 at-bats).
Trey Mancini, Arizona Diamondbacks
Mancini hasn’t had a major league at-bat since July 31st, 2023. He’s riding a 13-game hitting streak at AAA (26-for-56 with 22 runs, six home runs, and 18 RBIs), raising his stats to .310 with 61 runs, 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and two steals over 87 at-bats. His approach (10 walks and 12 strikeouts) has been better over his recent uptick in play.
Second Basemen
Pedro Ramirez, Chicago Cubs
There’s been a lot to like about Ramirez’s swing over his last nine games at AA. He went 18-for-36 with 16 runs, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and one steal, giving him a chance to get promoted to AAA. Over his previous three seasons at the lower minors, he hit .283 with 142 runs, 16 home runs, 117 RBIs, and 45 stolen bases over 1,002 at-bats.
Michael Arroyo, Seattle Mariners
The Mariners promoted Arroyo to AA on June 24th, giving him two hits over six at-bats in two games with three runs and four walks. Over his previous 43 games at High A, he hit .302 over 162 at-bats with 33 runs, 13 home runs, 32 RBIs, and three steals. His walk rate (12.4) showed growth over this span while posting a favorable strikeout rate (19.1).
Third Basemen
Blaze Alexander, Arizona Diamondbacks
Over his last 10 games at AAA, Alexander hit .390 over 41 at-bats with 12 runs, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and three steals. Arizona called him up on Wednesday to help bridge the missed time by Eugenio Suarez after he was hit by a pitch. On the year, Alexander is hitting .284 with 41 runs, eight home runs, 41 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases over 194 at-bats.
J.D. Davis, Los Angeles Angels
Davis has been trying to reinvent his career at AAA this season. Over 181 at-bats, he’s hitting .298 with 34 runs, 10 home runs, 37 RBIs, and five steals. His bat has been trending higher over his last 18 games (.338/17/5/20/3 over 74 at-bats).
Shortstops
Ha-Seong Kim, Tampa Bay Rays
The road back to the majors has been slow for Kim. He now has 17 rehab games in at AAA, but his bat has been unimpressive (.211/11/0/5/5 over 57 at-bats), other than his approach (13 walks and seven strikeouts). He has 10 hits over his last 34 at-bats with eight runs, two RBIs, and four steals. A hamstring issue cost him about nine days in mid-June. The key for Kim getting back to Tampa is his ability to play the field. He’s played four games at second base and three at shortstop.
Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
In this modern social media world, it’s amazing to see how poorly injury information is reported for minor league players. Last week, Lawlar didn’t play in a game on June 15th and 16th, followed by three hits over 11 at-bats in his subsequent three matchups with two runs, one home run, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. Over the weekend, he was not in the lineup for all three games, with no news reports anywhere.
In the end, Lawlar had a minor hamstring issue, potentially costing him a chance to play again in Arizona. He had one at-bat on Wednesday night (6/25) while being lifted for a pinch hitter. Again, there are no updates, so reading between the lines, Lawlar appears to have had a setback. The fantasy market is at the mercy of waiting for tonight’s line to see if Lawlar is able to play.