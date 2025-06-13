MLB Prospect Watch: Colby Thomas, Chandler Simpson Lead Rising Outfielders
A new wave of outfielders is making noise across the minor leagues, from power-hitting Colby Thomas to speedy on-base machine Chandler Simpson. With standout stats and surging momentum, several are on the cusp of cracking MLB rosters or earning larger roles.
Colby Thomas, ATH
Over the past two seasons at AAA, Thomas played in 133 games, leading to a .288 batting average with 100 runs, 33 home runs, 100 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He struck out 28.3% of the time, which is part of the reason the A’s have yet to give him a major league at-bat.
In 2025, his strikeout rate (26.1) improved. Thomas’s bat heated up again over his previous 14 games (.365 with 15 runs, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and one steal over 63 at-bats). He upped his batting average to .306 while continuing to be productive in the counting categories (runs – 53, home runs – 16, and RBIs – 55) over 255 at-bats.
Chase DeLauter, CLE
A spring sports hernia injury that required surgery put DeLauter out of AAA action until the third week in May. Over 22 rehab at-bats at Cleveland’s rookie facility, he hit .182 with three runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base while taking six walks.
DeLauter has been relatively quiet over his first 14 games at AAA (.250/9/1/5), but he has showcased a favorable approach (12 walks and nine strikeouts). Over his last six starts (7-for-20 with four runs, three RBIs, and six walks), his bat started to show more upside. The Guardians drafted DeLauter 16th overall in 2022.
Braden Montgomery, CWS
After success over 69 at-bats at A ball (.304/14/3/19/6), the White Sox promoted Montgomery to High-A in late April. He’s trying to hit his way to AA based on his production over his last five games (10-for-22 with six runs, two home runs, and five RBIs), lifting his season average at that level to .267 over 146 at-bats with 19 runs, six home runs, 25 RBIs, and two stolen bases.
Chicago drafted Montgomery 12th overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons at Stanford and Texas A&M, he hit .317 with 185 runs, 62 home runs, 203 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases over 725 at-bats.
MJ Melendez, KC
A demotion to AAA didn’t go well for Melendez over his first 77 at-bats at AAA (.156/8/1/6 with four walks and 27 strikeouts). He has looked much more comfortable at the plate since mid-May (.289 with 16 runs, six home runs, 18 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases) while losing his strikeout rate over this span to 20.0%.
Drew Waters hasn’t hit a home run over his last 134 at-bats with the Royals, and he’s hit .200 in June over 25 at-bats with three runs, one steal, and nine strikeouts. At some point, the Royals should give Melendez another chance, at the expense of Waters’s playing time.
Jurickson Profar, ATL
Entering Friday, the Braves have played 67 games, which suggests that Profar could be back in Atlanta on June 27th (many sources have him returning on the 29th, but Atlanta plays their 80th game on June 26th, barring a rainout).
Major League Baseball suspended him before the start of this year for 80 games for failing a PED test. He’s scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment on June 17th, which will put him back on fantasy radar in deep formats.
Esmerlyn Valdez, PIT
In his first season in the minors at High A, Valdez smashed 16 home runs with 36 runs and 41 RBIs over his first 217 at-bats. His walk rate (11.3) was an asset, with some work needed to improve his strikeout rate (25.4). He has 14 hits over his last 44 at-bats with six runs, two home runs, five RBIs, and two stolen bases.
Chander Simpson, TB
After his demolition, Simpson went 11-for-34 with four runs, two RBIs, and three stolen bases with seven strikeouts. He’s hitting .308 at AAA this year with 17 runs, no home runs, 10 RBIs, and 11 steals over 107 at-bats. His bat had similar value with the Rays (.285/17/0/11/19 over 123 at-bats).