MLB Prospect Watch: Logan Henderson, Chase Burns Lead Surging Pitchers
Logan Henderson continues to dominate in the minors, showcasing why he’s on the cusp of a Brewers call-up, while rising stars like Chase Burns and Joe Boyle make waves with impressive strikeout numbers and solid performances at AAA. From promising arms like Miguel Ullola to intriguing profiles like Luis Morales, these starting pitchers are making noise as potential fantasy baseball and MLB contributors in 2025.
Logan Hendrson, MLW
Henderson was bypassed for a starting job with the Brewers this week by Jacob Misiorowski. He dominated over four starts in Milwaukee (1.71 ERA, 14 hits, six walks, and 29 strikeouts over 21.0 innings) while offering a beast arm as well over his last seven starts at AAA (6-0 with 0.79 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts over 34.0 innings).
His last start in the minors came on June 7th (no runs, and three baserunners over five innings with six strikeouts), which was the same day Misiorowski pitched (five shutout innings with five baserunners and seven strikeouts). With no game action at AAA since that appearance, I expect Henderson to be back in the Brewers over the next five days. He currently isn’t listed to start at AAA over the next three days, but that could change.
Chase Burns, CIN
In his first start at AAA after his promotion, Burns battled his command (four walks over 5.1 innings) while allowing two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts. It was the first time he allowed more than a run in a game since April 18th. Over his last nine appearances between AA and AAA, he went 6-1 with a 1.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 47.1 innings.
Joe Boyle, TB
The Boyle 2025 Express remains at AAA despite upping his scoreless streak to 13 innings with 10 baserunners and 20 strikeouts. After 11 starts in the minors, he has a 1.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts over 54.0 innings. Boyle also handled himself well in his only start with the Rays (no runs or hits over five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Andrew Painter, PHI
For the fantasy game managers waiting on Painter, his arm has shown some cracks over his last two appearances at AAA (10 runs, 14 hits, four home runs, and four walks over nine innings with nine strikeouts). This speed bump could be an indication that his trending hype this year will end in a trap for fantasy teams. He now has a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 26.0 innings at AAA with five home runs, 11 walks, and 29 strikeouts. Call me squeamish, as my sure thing this second-half helper may not show up for the Christmas party.
Miguel Ullola, HOU
Over his last six starts at AAA, Ullola went 3-0 with a 1.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts over 32.1 innings. He walked 18 batters over this span, giving him 26 free passes in 2025 over his 42.1 innings. His average fastball (93.3 mph) is about league average while featuring a cutter as his second-highest usage pitch. Ullola throws his slider, changeup, and curveball about the same number of times. To help the Astros, he must throw more strikes.
Trevor Rogers, BAL
In a spot start for Baltimore on May 24th, Rogers had his best outing of the year (no runs and two hits over 6.1 innings with five strikeouts), teasing some fantasy game managers. He’s made two AAA starts since, leading to four runs, 15 hits, one home run, and two walks over 10.2 innings with nine strikeouts. His fastball (92.7 mph) remains well below his breakout season in 2021 (94.6 mph).
Bubba Chandler, PIT
Based on his last two appearances (four runs, four hits, and five walks over 2.2 innings with one strikeout), Chandler may have an underlying injury. His right arm was on point over his previous 11 starts at AAA (2.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts over 48.2 innings). The velocity of his fastball was intact in his last start (99.8 mph), so he may have been over-throwing in that outing.
Luis Morales, ATH
In his four starts after his promotion to AAA, Morales is batting .750. He dominated in his first outing at that level on May 24th (six no-hit shutout innings with a walk and seven strikeouts). His following game (six runs, seven hits, two home runs, and three walks over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts) missed the mark. Morales handled himself well in his last two appearances (1-0 with a 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over 11.0 innings).
His average fastball (96.3 mph) grades well while supported by a winning slider and two low-volume pitches (curveball and changeup). Morales has made 12 starts between AA and AAA this season (5-2 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts over 64.0 innings).