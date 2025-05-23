MLB Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony Headlines Outfielders, Ronald Acuna Activated
Several outfielders across the minors are heating up and knocking on the door of MLB relevance. Whether it’s an elite on-base machine, a power-speed breakout, or a red-hot bat with major league experience, these players could offer sneaky value in fantasy baseball leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Prospects
Roman Anthony, Boston Red Sox
Over his last 11 games at AAA, Anthony got on base 28 times over his 53 plate appearances, highlighted by a 10-game hitting streak (15-for-37 with nine runs, one home run, and one RBI that ended on Wednesday night (0-for-3 with two walks).
His on-base percentage at AAA (.456) has been elite over two seasons while also posting other winning outcomes (.329/66/9/38/8 over 286 at-bats with 70 walks and 71 strikeouts). Anthony is major league ready, but he needs a Lift to Boston to give their fans an Uber experience.
Denzel Clarke, Athletics
Despite not having a home run over his first 100 at-bats at AAA this season, the A’s will call up Clarke on Friday. He hit .300 with 24 runs, 21 RBIs, and seven steals. His walk rate (17.3) has been elite with a league average strikeout rate (22.0).
Clarke stalled at AA in 2023 and 2024, leading to a .266 batting average over 665 at-bats with 129 runs, 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases due to a much higher strikeout rate (29.4). He brings more power than his 2025 stats show, with plenty of speed. Making contact will be a problem in the majors, and Clarke may not be a better option than JJ Bleday (.204/26/6/18/1 over 167 at-bats) this season.
Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves
The Braves will call up Acuna on Friday after completing his rehab work in the minors. He played in a complete game on Wednesday (5/21), giving Atlanta the signal that his health has progressed enough to help in the majors. Over his six minor league games, Acuna went 6-for-15 with seven runs, two home runs, and two RBIs. He walked seven times with two strikeouts. His value in stolen bases may be limited out of the gate.
Dominic Canzone, Seattle Mariners
Canzone saw his 18-game hitting streak (26-for-75 with 18 runs, 10 home runs, 27 RBIs) end on Wednesday. He went 0-for-8 in his last two starts. On the year, his bat has been productive (.297/24/12/29 over 118 at-bats). Canzone has 218 games of AAA experience (.309 with 165 runs, 51 home runs, 191 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases over 821 at-bats), but his swing has underachieved in his limited time in the majors (.208/43/14/38/2 over 341 at-bats).
Yohendrick Pinango, Toronto Blue Jays
Earlier this week, Pinango saw his eight-game hitting streak end at AA (13-for-29 with seven runs, four home runs, seven RBIs, and two steals) when he asked to pinch hit (walk) in a non-starter game. On the year, Pinango is off to a fast start (.339/16/7/17/5 over 127 at-bats). On the downside, his bat has been at AA over the past two seasons (.245/44/12/49/12 over 441 at-bats).
Hector Rodriguez, Cincinnati Reds
After a productive two seasons at A and High A (.282/156/28/122/30 over 968 at-bats), Rodriguez has handled himself well at AA. Over 40 games, he’s hitting .311 with 29 runs, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six steals over 148 at-bats. His walk rate (11.2) has been much improved with a favorable strikeout rate (12.4).