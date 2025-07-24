Fantasy Sports

MLB Prospect Watch: Vaughn Grissom, Harry Ford, Tyler Locklear Lead Rising Infielders

From Harry Ford's on-base skills to Tyler Locklear's July power surge, here are the breakout prospects to watch as MLB teams look for late-season reinforcements from the minors.

Shawn Childs

Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear (27) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear (27) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
With the trade deadline approaching and rosters in flux, several top infield prospects are making noise across the minor leagues. From Harry Ford’s on-base skills to Tyler Locklear’s July power surge, here are the breakout prospects to watch as MLB teams look for late-season reinforcements from the minors.

Minor League Catchers

Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

For a major league team looking for a catching depth upgrade at the trade deadline, Ford has emerged at AA this year. Since mid-May, he’s hitting .297 over 182 at-bats with 34 runs, eight home runs, 41 RBIs, and two steals. His walk rate (13.0%) has been elite over this span while posting a favorable strikeout rate (16.7%). Over his previous four seasons in the minors, Ford delivered helpful stats in four categories (.262/262/36/187/83 over 1,319 at-bats).

Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres

The Padres have given Campusano 21 at-bats this year, but he doesn’t have a hit, run, or RBI while striking out 11 times. His bat remains impactful at AAA (.299/47/14/49 over 224 at-bats), with some pullback in July (.263 over 57 at-bats with 11 runs, two home runs, and nine RBIs). He could be part of a San Diego trade over the next week.

Minor League First Basemen

Deyvison De Los Santos, Miami Marlins

A year after having a high level of power success at the plate between AA and AAA (.293/89/40/120/1 over 540 at-bats), De Los Santos stumbled through his first 59 games this year (.235 over 221 at-bats with 28 runs, seven home runs, 29 RBIs, and five steals). He’s riding a seven-game hitting streak (9-for-27 with three runs, three home runs, nine RBIs, and one stolen base), giving him a chance to get called up soon for the Marlins.

Tyler Locklear, Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are scouring major league rosters for possible help in power at first base over the final two months, while Locklear continues to raise his profile at AAA (.321/68/17/79/16 over 355 at-bats). He’s hitting .421 in July over 65 at-bats with 24 runs, seven home runs, 31 RBIs, and five stolen bases. 

Minor League Second Basemen

Vaughn Grissom, Boston Red Sox

Grissom is 23-for-59 (.390) over his last 16 games with 14 runs, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. He’s hitting .304 since May 11th over 191 at-bats with 35 runs, six home runs, 24 RBIs, and seven stolen bases. A wrist injury to Marcelo Mayer may lead to Grissom getting a second chance in Boston.

Vaughn Grisso
Boston Red Sox second base Vaughn Grissom (5) singles during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at LECOM Park. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Luke Keaschall, Minnesota Twins

Over his four recent rehab games at AAA, Keaschall went 4-for-16 with a run, one RBI, and two stolen bases while striking out only twice. His major league career started with success (.368/4/0/2/5 over 19 at-bats), but a broken right forearm derailed his success in late April. Keaschall played well over his first 154 games in the minors (.296 with 125 runs, 19 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 43 stolen bases over 557 at-bats).

Minor League Third Baseman

Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

The Reds promoted Stewart to AAA on July 12th after playing well at AA (.306/51/10/44/13 over 294 at-bats). Before this season, he had 205 games of experience in the minors from 2022 to 2024, leading to a .277 batting average with 130 runs, 20 home runs, 122 RBIs, and 25 steals. Stewart is 4-for-21 over his last five games at AAA with two runs, one home run, two RBIs, and one steal.

Minor League Shortstops

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

The last at-bat in the minors for Lawlar came on June 25th. He’s been out of action for a month with a Grade 1 hamstring injury. There have been plenty of rumors about Eugenio Suarez getting traded, which would clear a path for Lawlar to earn starting at-bats with Arizona when healthy. For anyone looking for a speculation pickup in deep formats, he is a player to follow over the next couple of weeks.

Jeremiah Jackson, Baltimore Orioles

Despite a slow start at AA (.254/18/4/19/2 over 177 at-bats) and a questionable resume in 2024 at the same level (.206/49/19/61/11 over 452 at-bats), Jackson has outperformed expectations after his promotion to AAA. He’s hitting .371 over 151 at-bats with 27 runs, 11 home runs, 22 RBIs, and eight stolen bases while striking out only 18 times (11.4%). Jackson has 49 hits over his last 124 at-bats with 22 runs, eight home runs, 18 RBIs, and eight steals.

