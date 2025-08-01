MLB Trade Deadline Fantasy Baseball Winners & Losers: Carlos Correa, David Bednar, More
The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline didn't just impact real-life contenders—it sent shockwaves through the fantasy baseball landscape. With playing time openings, closer changes, and value drops across nearly every roster, here's a complete breakdown of the biggest fantasy baseball winners and losers from the deadline madness.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Playing Time Upgrades
- Tyler Locklear (1B)
- Jordan Lawlar (3B) – He looks a couple of weeks away from returning.
- Anthony DeSclafani (SP)
Athletics
Playing Time Upgrades
- Jack Perkins (CL)
- Luis Morales (SP)
Atlanta Braves
Playing Time Upgrades
- Joey Wentz (SP)
Baltimore Orioles
Playing Time Upgrades
- Ryan Mountcastle (1B)
- Coby Mayo (3B)
- Jeremiah Jackson (SS)
- Dylan Beaver (OF) – Possible Call Up
- Samuel Basallo (C) – Possible Call Up
- Cade Povich (SP)
Boston Red Sox
Playing Time Upgrades
- Kyle Harrison (SP) – His left arm hasn’t been sharp at AAA, but Harrison has the talent to help Boston once he feels comfortable throwing his new arsenal.
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Dustin May (SP) – He’s getting closer to his innings cap, suggesting a switch to the bullpen down the stretch.
Chicago Cubs
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Ben Brown (SP)
- Willi Castro (IF)
Cincinnati Reds
Playing Time Upgrades
- Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Nick Martinez (SP)
- Miquel Andujar (3B)
Cleveland Guardians
Playing Time Upgrades
- Cade Smith (CL)
Colorado Rockies
No Changes
Chicago White Sox
No Changes
Detroit Tigers
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Kyle Finnegan (RP)
- Troy Melton (SP)
Houston Astros
Playing Time Upgrades
- Carlos Correa (SS)
- Jesus Sanchez (OF)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Brice Matthews (2B)
Kansas City Royals
Playing Time Upgrades
- Randall Grichuk (OF)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Ryan Berget (SP)
Los Angeles Angels
No Changes
Los Angeles Dodgers
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Michael Conforto (OF)
Miami Marlins
Playing Time Upgrades
- Troy Johnston (1B)
- Heriberto Hernandez (OF)
Milwaukee Brewers
No Changes
Minnesota Twins
Playing Time Upgrades
- Luke Keaschall (2B)
- Taj Bradley (SP)
- Mick Abel (3B)
- Cole Sands (CL)
New York Mets
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Ryan Helsley (RP)
New York Yankees
Downgrades in fantasy value
- David Bednar (RP)
- Camilo Doval (RP)
Philadelphia Phillies
Playing Time Upgrades
- Harrison Bader (OF)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Matt Strahm (RP)
- Max Kepler (OF)
Pittsburgh Pirates
Playing Time Upgrades
- Dennis Santana (CL)
- Jared Triolo (3B)
San Diego Padres
Playing Time Upgrades
- Ryan O’Hearn (1B)
- JP Sears (SP)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Robert Suarez (RP)
Seattle Mariners
Playing Time Upgrades
- Josh Naylor (1B)
- Eugenio Suarez (3B)
San Francisco Giants
Playing Time Upgrades
- Luis Matos (OF)
- Randy Rodriguez (CL)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Patrick Bailey (C)
St. Louis Cardinals
Playing Time Upgrades
- Michael McGreevy (SP)
- Gordon Graceffo (RP) – Possible closer
Tampa Bay Rays
Playing Time Upgrades
- Nick Fortes (C)
- Ian Seymour (SP)
Texas Rangers
Playing Time Upgrades
- Merrill Kelly (SP)
Toronto Blue Jays
Playing Time Upgrades
- Shane Bieber (SP)
Downgrades in fantasy value
- Chris Bassitt (SP)
Washington Nationals
Playing Time Upgrades
- Jose Ferrer (CL)