Fantasy Sports

MLB Trade Deadline Fantasy Baseball Winners & Losers: Carlos Correa, David Bednar, More

The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline created major fantasy baseball shakeups, with key risers and fallers in playing time and value across every team.

Shawn Childs

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) walks to the dugout after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field.
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) walks to the dugout after the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Target Field. / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline didn't just impact real-life contenders—it sent shockwaves through the fantasy baseball landscape. With playing time openings, closer changes, and value drops across nearly every roster, here's a complete breakdown of the biggest fantasy baseball winners and losers from the deadline madness.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Tyler Locklear (1B)
  • Jordan Lawlar (3B) – He looks a couple of weeks away from returning.
  • Anthony DeSclafani (SP)

Athletics

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Jack Perkins (CL)
  • Luis Morales (SP)

Atlanta Braves

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Joey Wentz (SP)

Baltimore Orioles

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Ryan Mountcastle (1B)
  • Coby Mayo (3B)
  • Jeremiah Jackson (SS)
  • Dylan Beaver (OF) – Possible Call Up
  • Samuel Basallo (C) – Possible Call Up
  • Cade Povich (SP)

Boston Red Sox

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Kyle Harrison (SP) – His left arm hasn’t been sharp at AAA, but Harrison has the talent to help Boston once he feels comfortable throwing his new arsenal.

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Dustin May (SP) – He’s getting closer to his innings cap, suggesting a switch to the bullpen down the stretch.

Chicago Cubs

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Ben Brown (SP)
  • Willi Castro (IF)

Cincinnati Reds

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Ke’Bryan Hayes (3B)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Nick Martinez (SP)
  • Miquel Andujar (3B)

Cleveland Guardians

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Cade Smith (CL)

Colorado Rockies

No Changes

Chicago White Sox

No Changes

Detroit Tigers

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Kyle Finnegan (RP)
  • Troy Melton (SP)

Houston Astros

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Carlos Correa (SS)
  • Jesus Sanchez (OF)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Brice Matthews (2B)

Kansas City Royals

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Randall Grichuk (OF)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Ryan Berget (SP)

Los Angeles Angels

No Changes

Los Angeles Dodgers

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Michael Conforto (OF)

Miami Marlins

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Troy Johnston (1B)
  • Heriberto Hernandez (OF)

Milwaukee Brewers

No Changes

Minnesota Twins

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Luke Keaschall (2B)
  • Taj Bradley (SP)
  • Mick Abel (3B)
  • Cole Sands (CL)

New York Mets

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Ryan Helsley (RP)

New York Yankees

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • David Bednar (RP)
  • Camilo Doval (RP)

Philadelphia Phillies

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Harrison Bader (OF)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Matt Strahm (RP)
  • Max Kepler (OF)

Pittsburgh Pirates

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Dennis Santana (CL)
  • Jared Triolo (3B)

San Diego Padres

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Ryan O’Hearn (1B)
  • JP Sears (SP)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Robert Suarez (RP)

Seattle Mariners

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Josh Naylor (1B)
  • Eugenio Suarez (3B)

San Francisco Giants

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Luis Matos (OF)
  • Randy Rodriguez (CL)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Patrick Bailey (C)

St. Louis Cardinals

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Michael McGreevy (SP)
  • Gordon Graceffo (RP) – Possible closer

Tampa Bay Rays

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Nick Fortes (C)
  • Ian Seymour (SP)

Texas Rangers

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Merrill Kelly (SP)

Toronto Blue Jays

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Shane Bieber (SP)

Downgrades in fantasy value

  • Chris Bassitt (SP)

Washington Nationals

Playing Time Upgrades

  • Jose Ferrer (CL)

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB