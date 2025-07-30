MLB Trade Deadline Mock: Baltimore Orioles Deal Charlie Morton To San Diego Padres
For a major league team looking to take a flier on a questionable arm at the trade deadline, Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles can be had for a low-level prospect. He’ll turn 42 in November, and free agency next year may lead to no interest and a ticket to retirement.
The Trade Market For Veteran Charlie Morton
Without better command, Morton can’t have success with his fastball. His secondary pitches can get swing and misses, supported by his strikeout rate (10.1) in 2023 and over the previous seven seasons (84-42 with a 3.55 ERA and 1,250 strikeouts over 1,067.1 innings). He battled home runs in three (1.5, 1.3, and 1.4 per nine innings) of his past four seasons. Home plate now requires MapQuest on too many pitches (4.1 walks per nine over the last three seasons). A decline in control and home runs allowed scream game over for his career.
This year, Morton pitched poorly over his first five starts (25 runs, 31 hits, five home runs, and 15 walks over 20.2 innings with 21 strikeouts). He revived his season over his following 15 games (3.30 ERA, 1.293 WHIP, and 67 strikeouts over 62.2 innings) after demotion to the bullpen. His right arm backed up again over his last three appearances (13 runs, 21 hits, five home runs, and 10 walks over 18.0 innings with 13 strikeouts).
Morton still has an above-average four-seamer (94.2 mph), but only his curveball is an edge pitch.
The only MLB franchises that should be interested in him at the trade deadline are teams looking for a viable backend inning-eater with a chance to win one-third of their starts.
Baltimore Orioles - San Diego Padres MLB Mock Trade
Orioles Receive
Henry Baez
Padres Receive
Charlie Morton
At the very least, Morton can’t be any worse than Yu Darvish. Since returning from the injured list, he has allowed 17 runs, 21 hits, two home runs, and nine walks over 16.2 innings.
Baltimore should target SP Henry Baez for Charlie Morton. He crawled onto the Padres’ 40-man roster last November to avoid being drafted in the Rule-5 Draft. Over 21 starts this season at AA, Baez has a 1.92 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 90 strikeouts over 98.1 innings.