MLB Trade Evaluation: Brewers Deal Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox In Multi-Player Trade

Trade season is picking up in the MLB as the 2026 regular season gets closer. Teams are trying to set themselves up to be competitive for now and in the future. This was showcased in a trade on Monday, Feb. 9, between the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers. This deal involved a mix of players who have already multiple years in the MLB and some who have had one season in the MLB or have not yet made it to the show.

Boston Red Sox-Milwaukee Bucks Trade

Red Sox Receive:

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Andruw Monasterio

2B Anthony Seigler

Comp B Pick

Brewers Receive:

LHP Kyle Harrison

2B David Hamilton

LHP Shane Drohan

Fantasy Evaluation For Boston

The Boston Red Sox, in this deal, get some depth and fill a much-needed starting position. After they dealt longtime third baseman Rafael Devers last year to the San Francisco Giants, his replacement, Alex Bregman, is already with a new ball club–the Chicago Cubs. With that, the Red Sox get their next starting 3B in Caleb Durbin in this trade. The 26-year old and former 14th-round draft pick broke through into the majors last season for the first time in his career. Durbin, in 136 games, had a .256 batting average, 11 HRs, and 53 RBIs. Just one year in, this type of production is encouraging, and he could certainly stack an even better year for the Red Sox in 2026.

Boston also got another player who logged his first games in the MLB in 2025, but is more of wait and and see kind of player compared to Durbin. That player is second baseman Anthony Seigler. Last season, Seigler, in 34 games with the Brewers, had a batting average of .194, and in this just had only one hit that went for extra bases.

Another addition in this deal, SS Andruw Monasterio, can play all over the field. His role on this team will likely be more of a reserved one due to the starting fielding positions being pretty well locked in for Boston. In 68 games last season, Monasterio had a. 270 batting average (career high), 4 HRs (career high), and 16 RBIs.

Overall, out of this deal, fantasy managers should key their attention on just Durbin. Both Seigler and Monasterio seem like they will be non-factors in fantasy in the upcoming season. Although if the Red Sox get bitten by injuries in the infield and need help, Monasterio could be an intriguing waiver add based on what he did offensively in limited games last season

Fantasy Evaluation For Milwaukee

Milwaukee is coming off a year where they had the third-lowest run per game average in the MLB (3.89), get more pitching help in this deal.

LHPs Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan had impressive seasons in the minor leagues last year. Drohan, in his fifth year in the minors, had his best stretch of play at the AAA level in his career. He had a 5-1 record and a 2.27 ERA in 54 innings. He also had a 12.65 K/9 average. Drohan has yet to play in the MLB.

Harrison, in the minors last season, had a 5-2 record and a 3.66 ERA in 76.1 innings. He had a 10.38 K/9 average. Harrison also had a brief stint in the MLB last season, appearing in 11 games for the Giants and Red Sox. He has been heavily utilized as a starter in his career, but in these stops, he was used in the bullpen. In 35.2 innings in these two stays in the majors last season, he had a 4.04 ERA.

Fantasy baseball-wise, Drohan, with his success in the minor leagues as a starter, should be a player to look after. It would not be a bad idea to take a chance on him, especially with the Brewers recently trading starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.

The Red Sox also get 2B David Hamilton in this trade, but fantasy managers should not pay much mind; his potential in fantasy feels low. In three MLB seasons, he has yet to have an above .200 batting average or surpass 10 HRs. His speciality as a player has more to do with fielding. Last season in 91 games for Boston, he had a .198 batting average, six HRs, and 19 RBIs.

