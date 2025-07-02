MLB Trade Rumors: Atlanta Braves Could Deal Star DH Marcell Ozuna To Texas Rangers
This has been an extremely disappointing season for the Atlanta Braves, who opened up the 2025 season with World Series aspirations. Currently, the Braves sit in fourth place in the National League East behind the Miami Marlins. They are nine games under .500 with a record of 38 - 46. If things continue going as they are, the Braves could end up being sellers before the MLB trade deadline. This year, the deadline is July 31 at 6 PM EST.
It looks unlikely they will turn things around now that their reigning Cy Young pitcher, Chris Sale, has been moved to the IL with a rib injury, and SP Reynaldo Lopez is still sidelined as well with a shoulder injury. It's hard to see them bounce back with a makeshift starting rotation, a bad bullpen, and underachieving hitting. The biggest piece that Braves could move to get a haul of players back for the future is DH Marcell Ozuna.
Over the past few years, Ozuna has been the best DH in MLB with the exception of Shohei Ohtani. In 2023, he batted .274 with 40 home runs and 100 RBIs. Last year, he was even better batting .302 with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs. While he hasn't been quite as good as of late after a hot start to the season, he's still a serious power threat with the ability to get hot and carry a lineup. Currently, he's batting .244 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.
There are a few things that could hold up an Ozuna deal, though. The fact that Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos does not like to sell is the first hurdle to jump. Atlanta was in a similar situation in 2021 when they traded for a handful of players to replace an injured Ronald Acuna Jr. Anthopoulos added Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, and eventual World Series MVP Jorge Soler, who all contributed in a major way to their magical World Series championship run. So it's understandable why he might not dump his players.
Ozuna could also invoke his 10-and-5 rights. Any veteran who has played 10 MLB seasons and five with their current team holds the power to veto any trade. If he doesn't want to be traded, he won't be.
Atlanta Braves - Texas Rangers Mock Trade
Texas Rangers Receive
DH Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves Receive
Prospect - SS Yolfran Castillo
Prospect - OF Yeremy Cabrera
Prospect - RHP David Davalillo
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Braves
Atlanta gets three young prospects at their three biggest needs. Castillo is the Rangers' seventh-rated prospect, Cabrera the 14th, and Davalillo 27th. Ozuna's contract is up after this season, so there is really no reason to hold onto him if they believe this is a lost season. Atlanta is also known for bringing their players back, so they could trade their star DH and just bring him back next year without losing anything at all.
Why The Trade Makes Sense for the Rangers
This Rangers team has proven they can be a championship roster, but things haven't quite clicked like they hoped this season. They are currently 42 - 44 and could be primed to make a push for the playoffs. DH has been their biggest offensive need. Joc Pederson is currently dealing with a broken hand and was terrible before the injury. He's batting just .131 with two home runs and six RBIs in 46 games with 122 at-bats. Filling this void in the lineup is a must if Texas wants to make another run.
Fantasy Baseball Impact
Ozuna would leave a hole in the Braves' lineup and fill one in Texas. As far as protection for other players goes, it's a plus for the Rangers and a minus for the Braves. We would expect Ozuna to get hot again and to continue to hit no matter where he ends up after the trade deadline. He's a proven offensive force who has hit everywhere he's been. He'll be hitting for power and driving in runs for the Rangers just like he would for the Braves.