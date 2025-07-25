New York Yankees Acquire Rockies 3B Ryan McMahon For Griffin Herring And Josh Grosz
The two most critical needs for the New York Yankees at the trade deadline were upgrading third base and the backend of their starting rotation. Mission one is complete by acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies for Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz.
Ryan McMahon To New York Yankees
McMahon brings a swing-and-miss, left-handed bat that should play well in Yankee Stadium. He’s hit 20 or more home runs in four consecutive seasons while on a similar path (16 home runs over 350 at-bats) in 2025. His production tends to bring neutral value in runs and RBIs, with only token help in stolen bases. McMahon will take walks (12.2% - 10.5% in his career) while battling his strikeout rate (31.7%) this year and in his career (29.0%).
The Rockies gave him McMahon only 87 at-bats against lefties this year, leading to a .207 batting average with seven runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs. His bat has been much weaker on the road (.189/16/5/13/1 over 185 at-bats). He played six games in his career at Yankee Stadium (3-for-23 with a run, one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base with seven strikeouts).
McMahon adds length to New York’s starting lineup, while offering a bat that can deliver power with runners on base. In his career, he has been a better hitter after the sixth inning (.252/145/44/126/8 over 1,048 at-bats). From a scoring perspective, the Yankees rank third in runs scored (530), compared to 28th by the Rockies (369). As a result, his value in runs and RBIs in the fantasy market have a chance to improve by 50% over the final two months of the year, making McMahon a viable starting top 15 third basemen.
Griffin Herring And Josh Grosz To Colorado Rockies
Griffin Herring has outpitched his 2024 draft value (sixth round) in his first season in the minors. He opened the season with a 4-1 record at A-Ball with a 1.21 ERA, 0.896 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 44.2 innings. Over the exact inning count after a promotion to High-A, Herring posted a 2.22 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts. His walk rate (3.6) remains a liability. He brings a low-to-mid 90s fastball with a serviceable slider featuring side action.
Josh Grosz has an 11-16 record over two seasons in the Yankees' minor league system with a 3.97 ERA, 1.217 WHIP, and 225 strikeouts over 208.2 innings. He’s made one start at AA (five runs, nine baserunners, and a home run over four innings with five strikeouts) in his professional career.