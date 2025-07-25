Fantasy Sports

New York Yankees Acquire Rockies 3B Ryan McMahon For Griffin Herring And Josh Grosz

The New York Yankees addressed a major trade deadline need by acquiring power-hitting third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies.

Shawn Childs

Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) rounds the bases on a two run home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field.
Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) rounds the bases on a two run home run in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The two most critical needs for the New York Yankees at the trade deadline were upgrading third base and the backend of their starting rotation. Mission one is complete by acquiring 3B Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies for Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz. 

Ryan McMahon To New York Yankees

McMahon brings a swing-and-miss, left-handed bat that should play well in Yankee Stadium. He’s hit 20 or more home runs in four consecutive seasons while on a similar path (16 home runs over 350 at-bats) in 2025. His production tends to bring neutral value in runs and RBIs, with only token help in stolen bases. McMahon will take walks (12.2% - 10.5% in his career) while battling his strikeout rate (31.7%) this year and in his career (29.0%). 

The Rockies gave him McMahon only 87 at-bats against lefties this year, leading to a .207 batting average with seven runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs. His bat has been much weaker on the road (.189/16/5/13/1 over 185 at-bats). He played six games in his career at Yankee Stadium (3-for-23 with a run, one home run, three RBIs, and one stolen base with seven strikeouts).

McMahon adds length to New York’s starting lineup, while offering a bat that can deliver power with runners on base. In his career, he has been a better hitter after the sixth inning (.252/145/44/126/8 over 1,048 at-bats). From a scoring perspective, the Yankees rank third in runs scored (530), compared to 28th by the Rockies (369). As a result, his value in runs and RBIs in the fantasy market have a chance to improve by 50% over the final two months of the year, making McMahon a viable starting top 15 third basemen.

Griffin Herring And Josh Grosz To Colorado Rockies

Griffin Herring has outpitched his 2024 draft value (sixth round) in his first season in the minors. He opened the season with a 4-1 record at A-Ball with a 1.21 ERA, 0.896 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 44.2 innings. Over the exact inning count after a promotion to High-A, Herring posted a 2.22 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts. His walk rate (3.6) remains a liability. He brings a low-to-mid 90s fastball with a serviceable slider featuring side action. 

Josh Grosz has an 11-16 record over two seasons in the Yankees' minor league system with a 3.97 ERA, 1.217 WHIP, and 225 strikeouts over 208.2 innings. He’s made one start at AA (five runs, nine baserunners, and a home run over four innings with five strikeouts) in his professional career. 

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/MLB