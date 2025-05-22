Nick Kurtz Breaks Out With Three Homers In Last Two Games: Fantasy Baseball Impact
After his call-up, Nick Kurtz frustrated the fantasy market due to high expectations and empty stats. In a way, he reminded me of the 2006 fantasy baseball season when I rostered Adrian Gonzalez ($5), Prince Fielder ($5), and Hanley Ramirez ($13) in my NFBC NL-only league.
Gonzalez didn’t bring the buzz of Kurtz due to struggles over 59 games in 2004 and 2005 for the Texas Rangers (.229/24/7/24 over 192 at-bats), but he had success in the minors (.295 over 2,517 at-bats with 362 runs, 70 home runs, 444 RBIs, and 14 steals). A trade to the Padres before the 2006 season created a starting major league job.
Over his first 34 games with San Diego, Gonzalez hit .228 with 14 runs, one home run, and 14 RBIs despite showing a winning approach (10 walks and 23 strikeouts). His bat was impressive over his final 456 at-bats (.322/69/23/68), helping fantasy teams climb up the standings.
Nick Kurtz Fantasy Baseball Rollercoaster
The whole fantasy market knows Kurtz kicked in the fantasy door to start his minor league career (.336/32/11/37/1 over 122 at-bats). He also had first-round (fourth overall in 2024) draft pedigree and a winning resume at Wake Forest (.333 over 567 at-bats with 206 runs, 61 home runs, 182 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases), with an impressive edge in his walk-to-strikeout ratio (189:130).
Kurtz opened his major league career with back-to-the-minors stats (.208 over 77 at-bats with six runs, one home run, and six RBIs) while striking out 36.5% of the time. With buyer's remorse setting in for fantasy managers, I’m sure he was benched in many leagues this week, with his next step being a trip back into the free agent pool.
Over his last two games, Kurtz went 4-for-9 with three runs, three home runs, and four RBIs, rewarding the fantasy teams that kept the faith in his bat. He has plenty of work to do cleaning up his approach at the major league level, but Kurtz’s bat still offers the high ceiling the fantasy market expected when he was called up.
The start of his career has been rocky, but his swing could be the knockout punch over the final four months for the teams climbing up the league standings. Yo Nick, we did it! – might be Kurtz’s call tag after the year, a la Sylvester Stallone for his loving wife.