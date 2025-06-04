NL West Power Rankings: Dodgers Hanging By A Pitching Thread, Giants Surging
The NL West remains one of baseball’s most competitive divisions, with the powerhouse Dodgers still on top — but cracks are showing. The Giants and Padres are closing the gap, while Arizona’s injuries and Colorado’s collapse keep them chasing from the bottom.
NL West Power Rankings
1 – Los Angeles Dodgers
By default, the Dodgers are favorites to win the NL West on pure volume of talent and pitching depth. Unfortunately, payroll doesn’t determine who wins on the field, and injuries are a great equalizer in baseball.
- Starting Pitching ERA (4.28 – 23rd)
- Last in baseball in innings pitched by starting pitchers
- Bullpen ERA (3.91 – 17th)
After 61 games, Los Angeles has three of their top six starting pitchers on the injured list – Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Roki Sasaki. In addition, their prized late-inning signing (Tanner Scott) has run off the tracks over his last seven innings (10 runs, 16 baserunners, and two home runs with 10 strikeouts and three blown saves). Can Scott finish close games in the biggest moments of the season?
- Runs (352 – 1st)
- Home runs (100 – 1st)
- RBIs (341 – 2nd)
- Stolen Bases (40 – 20th)
A big offense can cover many pitching holes in the regular season, but pitching is the key to winning in September and the postseason. Dustin May is unproven over a long season, and Clayton Kershaw has looked like a below-average inning-eater in his four starts. If the Dodgers don’t piece together two playoff aces, their division hopes and playoff success may ride on Shohei Ohtani’s ability to pitch and hit.
2 – San Francisco Giants
The Giants have served the Los Angeles Dodgers notice that they are coming this year to take the division title. They have two frontline starters (Robbie Ray – 2.43 ERA and Logan Webb – 2.55 ERA) with length to their bullpen. Hayden Bridsong and Kyle Harrison have the talent to be elite arms, but they may not reach that status this year.
- Starting Pitching ERA (3.44 – 6th)
- 5th in innings pitched (335.0) by starting pitchers
- Bullpen ERA (2.44 – 1st)
The Giants don’t have that lockdown ninth-inning arm, but they do have multiple options that may shine later in the season.
- Runs (250 – 18th)
- Home runs (58 – 22nd)
- RBIs (239 – 18th)
- Stolen Bases (36 – 21st)
The easy math for San Francisco to win the NL West is allowing fewer runs than the Dodgers beat them on the offensive side of the ball. The Giants are +40 in run differential, compared to +80 for the Dodgers. Over the next month or so, San Fran needs to upgrade their starting first baseman, and Willy Adames must start hitting if they want to make a run at the Dodgers. They accomplished that feat in 2021 (107 wins).
3 – San Diego Padres
The Padres have two foundation bats (Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado), along with a developing Jackson Merrill, who has yet to play up to his 2024 success. They also have a weakness at first base, with no identifiable long-term upgrade.
- Runs (246 – 19th)
- Home runs (53 – 25th)
- RBIs (226 – 23rd)
- Stolen Bases (36 – 21st)
San Diego goes four deep in talent in their bullpen, allowing them to shorten games for their starters, especially when playing from the lead. Over the next 100 games or so, their lack of pitching depth will catch up to them unless the Padres upgrade via a trade.
- Starting Pitching ERA (3.83 – 16th)
- 22nd in innings pitched (310.0) by starting pitchers
- Bullpen ERA (3.13 – 3rd)
I don’t consider Dylan Cease a true ace in the realm of big win games late in the season and potentially in the playoffs. The combination of Michael King, Nick Pivetta, and Yu Darvish has just as much risk (health) as reward.
4 – Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks lost the pitching edge over the past month due to injuries to starting pitchers and relievers. Corbin Burnes could be done for the year, and Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt are trending in a losing direction. Without two frontline starters, their chances of making the playoffs are minimal.
- Starting Pitching ERA (4.45 – 24th)
- 10th in innings pitched (330.0) by starting pitchers
- Bullpen ERA (5.23 – 26th)
Their bullpen is in shambles, which was supposed to be an asset coming into the season.
- Runs (304 – 5th)
- Home runs (84 – 4th)
- RBIs (297 – 4th)
- Stolen Bases (51– 11th)
Offensively, Arizona has the bats to compete in many games, and they even have some help sitting in the minors. Their offseason plan made sense, but investing in aging pitchers is like buying a used car – you never know what’s going on under the hood.
5 – Colorado Rockies
The highlight of the Rockies franchise will be drafting first overall in the 2026 June Amateur Draft. Their pitching staff is a complete disaster, even with the likes of Chase Dollander, Seth Halvorsen, and Zach Agnos on the roster.
- Starting Pitching ERA (6.69 – 30th)
- 27th in innings pitched (297.1) by starting pitchers
- Bullpen ERA (4.05 – 19th)
If baseball were like the Premier League in soccer, Colorado would be demoted next year. Hunter Goodman is the only bat of value in their starting lineup.
- Runs (193 – 30th)
- Home runs (53 – 26th)
- RBIs (191 – 29th)
- Stolen Bases (30 – 28th)